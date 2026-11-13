Kameela Russell's body was discovered in a canal 10 days after she disappeared. BY: UNSPLASH

A Florida man who once served as the godfather to two children now faces trial for allegedly killing their mother and disposing of her body in a canal.

Ernest Roberts, 47, appeared in court Friday, November 6, prepared to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Kameela Russell.

However, a judge rejected the proposed plea agreement after objections from Russell’s family.

Roberts, a former assistant principal, faced a possible 30-year prison sentence followed by five years of probation under the agreement.

Russell worked as a test administrator at Norland Senior High School. BY: @KAMEELARUSSELL/FACEBOOK

Although he initially appeared to misunderstand the terms, Roberts later told the court he would accept the prison sentence.

The hearing took a different turn when Russell’s relatives addressed the court and asked for the case to proceed to trial.

Roberts allegedly told an employee he had ‘done something crazy’

A medical examiner determined that Russell died from blunt force injuries to both sides of her head. BY: @KAMEELARUSSELL/FACEBOOK

Russell, a mother of two, was last seen alive on May 15, 2019, when she visited her sister’s home to pick up her daughter for gymnastics.

According to an arrest warrant, phone records showed Roberts had called Russell around that time.

Roberts had known Russell for more than 30 years and was the godfather to her children.

The two also worked at Norland Senior High School, where Russell served as a test administrator and Roberts previously held the position of assistant principal.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Russell leaving her sister’s driveway and heading to Roberts’ residence.

Investigators later established that she never appeared on camera leaving his home.

After Russell disappeared, Roberts allegedly contacted a school employee and asked him to check a file cabinet.

Inside, the employee found a set of Audi keys and a handwritten note asking whether anyone could dismantle a car or make it disappear.

The employee also told investigators that Roberts had previously called him and said, “I did something crazy.”

Roberts allegedly claimed he had struck an intruder with a baseball bat, wrapped the body in a tarp and dragged it through his home.

Police discover Russell’s blood inside Roberts’ home

Investigators found a handwritten note and Audi keys inside a school employee’s file cabinet. BY: UNSPLASH

The employee contacted police after discovering the note and keys.

Investigators subsequently located Russell’s Audi near the Speedway racetrack on U.S. Highway 441, at the location specified in the handwritten message.

A search of Roberts’ residence uncovered blood evidence in the master bedroom.

Investigators also found signs that someone had attempted to clean the property with bleach.

DNA testing later linked the blood to Russell, according to the arrest warrant.

Ten days after her disappearance, on May 25, 2019, a teenager discovered Russell’s body wrapped in a tarp and floating in a canal near Roberts’ home.

A medical examiner determined that Russell died from blunt force injuries to both sides of her head and classified her death as a homicide.

Authorities have not publicly established a motive for the killing.

Speculation about a possible romantic connection between the two also emerged, although investigators did not confirm such a relationship.

At the hearing, Russell’s younger daughter recalled the last time she saw her mother: “I will always remember the last time I saw her in the driveway to pick me up for gymnastics.”

Her older daughter described the funeral in court, saying, “There wasn’t a casket at my mom’s funeral. There was a picture of her and an urn.”

Judge apologized to Russell’s family before recusing himself

Judge Alberto Milian rejected Roberts’ proposed plea agreement. BY: UNSPLASH

Judge Alberto Milian gave Russell’s family an opportunity to speak privately with prosecutors before deciding whether to accept the plea agreement.

He later asked Russell’s mother, Linda Russell, whether she wanted him to approve the deal.

When she said no, Milian rejected it and apologized for not giving the family closure.

“I bear full responsibility. Maybe I should have spoken with you all before the plea was even presented to me,” he said.

Roberts’ attorney subsequently asked Milian to recuse himself, a request the judge granted.