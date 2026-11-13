Georgia man kills his ex-girlfriend after getting dumped. By: UNSPLASH

27-year-old Georgia man Treyvon Walker pleaded guilty to charges related to his girlfriend’s killing after confessing to shooting her in a Facebook post.

Taking to social media, Walker shared a post saying he had thrown away his life after he “just shot” his ex-girlfriend.

Walker was arrested and eventually sentenced to 35 years behind bars on Tuesday for killing 28-year-old Kaneza Rikial Owens.

Treyvon Walker kills his ex-girlfriend after she calls 911

Georgia man shoots his ex-girlfriend. By: UNSPLASH

According to court documents, the 27-year-old man went to meet his 28-year-old girlfriend, Kaneza Rikial Owens, who tried to break up.

However, prosecutors said that Walker showed up at Owens’ house and turned “violent”, because he could not deal with the breakup.

He threatened to shoot her and kill himself, leading Owens to call the cops. When he saw deputies arriving, he reportedly yelled, “That’s the police,” and shot Owens twice.

Police arrive at the spot to hear gunshots. By: UNSPLASH

After shooting his girlfriend in the chest, Walker fled the scene and later admitted on Facebook, “Real Life Just Threw My Life Away Just Shot My Girl.”

The 27-year-old man was eventually arrested, while Owens’ mother addressed the death of her daughter in court, saying, “I don’t know what to say.”

“For someone to say he loves you, he wants to build a life with you and take care of you. Then for him to kill you when your child is upstairs is something I just don’t know. I don’t understand,” she added.

Walker was sentenced to 35 years’ imprisonment and 15 years of probation

27-year-old man receives 35 years imprisonment. By: UNSPLASH

Following his arrest by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Treyvon Walker appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Kaneza Rikial Owens.

During the court proceedings, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Macon District Attorney’s Office, Walker was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation.

28-year-old woman dies in hospital from gunshot wounds. By: UNSPLASH

Macon District Attorney Anita Howard said in a statement, “Kaneza Owens did what so many people tell victims to do. She decided to leave, and she was killed for it.”

The incident happened in May 2023, in the 3800 block of Log Cabin Drive, where the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic violence call.

As the cops arrived at the spot, they heard a gunshot from an apartment. Upon rushing inside, they found Owens unresponsive, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.