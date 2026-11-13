Elon Musk says he’s open to hiring Jensen Huang after his resignation. By: MEGA

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacts to Jensen Huang’s resignation from Nvidia, saying he would be more than willing to hire the 63-year-old at one of his companies.

Musk’s comments come after Huang’s resignation following his affair scandal, amid reports that Nvidia’s board was preparing to remove the co-founder and longtime executive.

Huang resigned as president and CEO of Nvidia after reports of extramarital affairs with three women, one of whom, Alice Huang, has been alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang resigns from Nvidia as CEO

Jensen Huang has resigned from Nvidia. By: MEGA

Amid reports that Nvidia’s board was considering removing Jensen Huang from his position, the 63-year-old abruptly stepped down on Thursday morning.

After his alleged extramarital affairs with three women sent shock waves through the industry and online, Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive and promised to be part of the investigation.

One of the women that Huang was associated with has been accused of being a Chinese spy, thus sparking an investigation into whether U.S. security was compromised.

Huang makes headlines for his affair scandal. By: MEGA

In a statement released by Nvidia, the Board of Directors announced that “Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately.”

Now, Huang has been summoned to testify next month before a Senate committee as his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, raises national security concerns.

Meanwhile, following the scandal, Nvidia suffered a major blow as stocks fell by as much as 14 percent, raising concerns among investors about the company’s future.

Elon Musk is open to hiring Jensen Huang

Elon Musk addresses Jensen Huang’s resignation. By: MEGA

After Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk addressed the news, saying he would be open to hiring the 63-year-old.

Despite the scrutiny surrounding his alleged extramarital affairs, one of which has raised national security concerns, Musk said it would be “an honor” to hire him.

Musk’s response came after an X user wondered whether the SpaceX CEO would hire the Nvidia chief amid uncertainty about his career.

That’s when the 55-year-old multibillionaire gave his nod of approval to the proposal. He said, “That would be an honor,” to hire Huang.

Musk is open to hiring Huang. By: MEGA

So far, the former Nvidia CEO has been linked with three women: Nvidia’s vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell, the alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, and an unnamed second Nvidia employee, who was revealed recently following his resignation.

As of now, Huang’s marriage to his college sweetheart Lori hangs by a thread, as the future of their relationship remains uncertain.