Adam Leisher was found dead in his bedroom in December 2024. BY: UNSPLASH

Florida deputies classified Adam Leisher’s death as a suicide less than a minute after opening his bedroom door in December 2024, according to his mother, Farah Awan.

Five weeks later, she noticed that the firearm appeared to be in her son’s left hand in photographs shown by an investigator.

“I said, ‘Do you even realize that Adam is right-handed and that firearm was in the wrong hand?’” said Awan.

Leisher, 33, was found dead on his bed inside his room on December 23, 2024.

Leisher’s mother questioned why the firearm was found in his left hand despite him being right-handed. BY: @JUSTICEFORADAMLEISHER/FACEBOOK

He lived with two roommates, who later spoke to investigators about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Awan has questioned the suicide determination and the investigation process, which the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office closed on March 6, 2025.

Awan questioned the position of the firearm

Leisher worked at a Toyota dealership before he was found dead at his Florida home. BY: @JUSTICEFORADAMLEISHER/FACEBOOK

Awan said investigator Kristopher Staley showed her photographs on January 27, 2025.

She said the images showed her son lying on his right side beneath a white comforter, with the firearm resting on a pillow above his head and in his left hand.

According to Awan, body-camera footage showed a deputy reporting a gunshot wound to the head after authorities opened the bedroom door.

She said she raised the issue about the firearm’s position with Staley’s supervisor the following day.

“You could even hear a pin drop at that point,” Awan said.

She also questioned apparent marks on Leisher’s neck that she believed could have been ligature marks, as well as what she described as injuries to his face and body.

Awan added she was unaware that officials had skipped the autopsy until after Leisher was laid to rest.

Awan questioned events surrounding Leisher’s final days

Awan claimed that Okaloosa County deputies ruled Leisher’s death a suicide less than a minute after entering the crime scene. BY: UNSPLASH

Leisher worked at a Toyota dealership and reportedly left work on December 13, 2024, citing a “family emergency,” according to employees who spoke to Awan.

His mother said she knew nothing about the reported emergency and has tried to reconstruct the 10 days before his body was discovered.

One roommate called 911 around 12:28 p.m. on December 23 to request a welfare check, according to Awan.

She said the roommate noticed a bad smell after returning home for lunch, checked the refrigerator and contacted the landlord.

He then went to get the other roommate from work before calling authorities.

Awan said investigators questioned both roommates on the day Leisher’s body was found and interviewed them separately in late January and early February.

She questioned whether investigators had independently verified their accounts.

Reports indicate no independent evidence substantiated her suspicion that either roommate was involved.

Awan questions access to surveillance footage

Awan questioned surveillance footage related to an ATM withdrawal days before her son’s death. BY: UNSPLASH

Awan also questioned a $500 ATM withdrawal in Navarre on December 19.

She said Staley later told her he had reviewed surveillance footage and confirmed that Leisher made the withdrawal, but investigators would not let her watch the video.

“They won’t let me see the video,” she said. “Why am I being prevented from having records?”

In late March 2025, Awan created a Facebook page called Justice for Adam Leisher, posting commentary, body-camera footage and the 911 call.

On November 14, she is scheduled to join Meka Fortson, mother of U.S. Airman Roger Fortson, who was fatally shot by Okaloosa County Deputy Eddie Duran on May 3, 2024.

The reported incident took place seconds after Fortson opened his apartment door while holding a legally owned handgun pointed toward the floor.

The grieving mothers will join a peace rally seeking transparent investigations into both deaths.