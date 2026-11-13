Some critics questioned protocol while others dismissed the criticism over Usha Vance and Melania Trump's video. BY: MEGA

Second Lady Usha Vance found herself at the center of a controversy after a user on X shared a video showing her walking ahead of First Lady Melania Trump.

The criticism largely focused on ‘protocol’ and where Second Lady Usha Vance and FLOTUS Melania stood in the video.

Some viewers question Usha Vance’s conduct in a video with Melania

Some online users defended Usha Vance, saying ‘it’s not a royal court’. BY: MEGA

The video showcases Usha walking ahead of Melania. A social media user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption in Chinese. “Look, does Vance’s wife always push ahead of the first lady whenever they go out or walk together?” the translated caption reads.

The commenter further asked in the caption. “This has happened several times—you can check for yourselves. Doesn’t Vance’s wife understand basic protocol and etiquette? It’s really unbearable!”

The video featuring Melania and Usha divided the internet. While criticism focused on protocol resonated with some users, others pushed back against what they called unnecessary scrutiny.

Critics cite protocol concerns as Usha Vance walks ahead

Some internet users even argued that Usha Vance’s video proves nothing. BY: MEGA

A social media user claimed that the “walk shows a narcissist’s power dynamics.” A second comment read, “She’s always been smarter and more ambitious than Vance.”

Some users tried to decode Usha’s body language in the video, with one claiming, “She first looked toward the camera, then hurried out from behind the first lady.”

Some commentators shared past videos citing similar instances of Usha walking ahead. “Usha’s always rushing; check this: That’s why she almost fell holding her baby… I mean, where is the fire,” a netizen commented on the post.

One critic compares video controversy to J.D. Vance’s statement after GOP losses

A social media user compared the Usha Vance debate to J.D. Vance’s argument after midterms. BY: MEGA

Another user compared the situation to Vice President J.D. Vance’s post after the Republicans’ midterm losses, in which he blamed the war with Iran as one of the biggest factors behind the defeat.

“It’s exactly like Vance jumping out first to shift the blame after the midterm election losses,” read another comment on the video.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” an excerpt from Vance’s Nov. 3 post on X read.

“Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there,” he added in the post.

Social media users debate protocol and whether the criticism is even relevant

Some supporters dismissed Usha Vance’s walking ahead controversy as overblown. BY: MEGA

Meanwhile, a few social media users argued that the issue raised in the video and its caption was not particularly relevant. Some comments echoing that sentiment read, “It’s not a royal court.”

Another user on X noted that formal, court-style rules and symbolism don’t necessarily apply to U.S. politics. “This isn’t England; we settled that back in 1776. Catch up,” read a comment.

More commenters dismissed the criticism in the post’s comments section with remarks like “There are worse things in life” and “Who cares.”