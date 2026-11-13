Katie Zacharia pictured at a White House conference in October. BY: MEGA

Katie Zacharia’s cryptic post about “cruelty and betrayal” comes nearly a month after her departure. Her tenure as White House press secretary lasted just five days.

In the Instagram video, Zacharia is seen soaking up the sun in Malibu, California, as a narrator says in the background, “There is something beautiful about people who have been through hell and still choose kindness.”

Zacharia shares a cryptic post aboutbeing ‘broken’ on Instagram

Katie Zacharia posts message on ‘cruelty’ weeks after White House exit. BY: MEGA

“They know what cruelty feels like, yet they refuse to pass it on. They’ve been betrayed, but still trust. They’ve been broken, but still love. Not because they’re naive, but because they made a choice,” the voiceover in the video adds.

The narrator adds in the video, “They decided the world’s darkness wouldn’t dim their light. That other people’s pain wouldn’t become their excuse to cause more. That takes strength most people don’t have. Anyone can become bitter.”

“Anyone can let their hurt turn them cold. But to stay soft after everything, that’s rare,” the video ends with these words in the audio.

“Don’t let the world dim your light,” Zacharia wrote in the caption along with a sparkle emoji.

Zacharia dismisses ‘utterly fake’ claims she is trying to get her job back

Zacharia dismissed rumors of trying to get her job back. BY: MEGA

Earlier this week, Zacharia dismissed claims that she is trying to get her White House press secretary job back, calling them “utterly fake” in another Instagram post.

She accompanied it with a photo with Donald Trump and an Instagram caption that read, “Reporters and outlets pushing abject falsehoods from ‘anonymous sources’ are complicit in the fake news machine—and a big reason Americans no longer trust the media.”

Zacharia’s interview on Sean Hannity‘s show in October drew intense scrutiny over her legal credentials and conduct during news briefings and interviews. She was axed from the Press Secretary role shortly afterward.

Trump joked that he offered Dana White the role

Trump joked about UFC Chief Dana White filling the role Zacharia left vacant. BY: MEGA

Over the weekend, Trump proposed his longtime friend and UFC Chief Dana Whitefor the role Zacharia left vacant.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent fighter and warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job,” Trump continued in his post.

The U.S. president later clarified that it was only a joke. “I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea. And there’s only one Dana. He’s great. But it was just a little fun,” he told the reporters earlier this week.

Another possible contender for the White House Press Secretary role

Zacharia’s tenure as White House press secretary lasted just five days. BY: MEGA

Meanwhile, Caroline Sunshine is also among the contenders for the role. She started as an intern during the Trump administration in January 2018 and became a full-time press assistant at the White House by mid-March 2018.

She was recently asked about the buzz surrounding the role. “I haven’t had that conversation. I guess that’s out there, but I love what the president’s doing, great direction,” the former Trump aide said.