Barrie allegedly ordered the teenager to put down her phone and remain silent during the attack. BY: UNSPLASH

A 15-year-old girl escaped from a Baltimore basement after a man allegedly kidnapped and stabbed her.

The teenager struck him with a fire extinguisher before fleeing the house and seeking help from nearby residents in Baltimore, Maryland.

Abubakarr Barrie, 23, was arrested in connection with the October 22 attack and is facing charges of attempted first-degree and second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Abubakarr Barrie is facing attempted murder, assault, and kidnapping charges. BY: @BALTIMOREPOLICEDEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK

He was ordered held without bond after appearing in court, with this preliminary hearing scheduled for November 25.

The teenager was taken to a basement on Garrison Boulevard

The teenager suffered a collapsed lung, with stab wounds to her chest, ear, shoulder, back and rib cage. BY: UNSPLASH

The teenager, headed for a restaurant, had accepted a ride from Barrie, who was operating an unlicensed cab in Baltimore.

Instead, the cab driver allegedly drove in the opposite direction and turned violent when she questioned the route.

Barrie brought the girl to a home in the 3700 block of Garrison Boulevard, where he was renting a room.

The two went into the basement, where he allegedly pushed her down a short flight of steps and led her into a small room.

The charging documents state that Barrie told the teenager to “put her phone down and not to scream.”

A scuffle followed, during which he allegedly began stabbing her “all over her body,” with police reports confirming that he also removed her clothes during the attack.

The girl fought back by scratching and clawing at Barrie before striking him with a fire extinguisher.

She then ran upstairs and out of the house without clothes or shoes, according to the documents.

The girl suffered five stab wounds

The 15-year-old accepted a ride from Barrie. BY: UNSPLASH

After escaping, the teenager ran through the neighborhood and knocked on doors until a resident helped her contact emergency services and her mother.

Officers arrived to find the girl without clothes and covered in blood.

She had five stab wounds, one of which caused a collapsed lung, according to charging documents.

The teenager was taken to a hospital, with expectations of surviving the injuries.

Police tracked Barrie using the teenager’s phone

Barrie’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 25. BY: UNSPLASH

Investigators tracked Barrie through the girl’s phone, which remained in his possession.

Police also used information he had given the teenager to arrange payment for the ride through Cash App.

Before his arrest, Barrie allegedly asked the home’s landlord whether he could access surveillance footage from the property.

When the landlord asked why, Barrie claimed that a girl had stolen his wallet.

Police arrested Barrie on October 24.