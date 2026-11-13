The source said Meghan Markle has friends and family to lean on amid the allegations against her father. BY: MEGA

Meghan Markle is struggling to cope with the allegations against her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., and his recent arrest, according to a source.

The source described the Duchess of Sussex as “devastated” by the situation, saying the accusations have brought sadness despite the distance between the two of them.

“She is devastated. This is her dad, someone she grew up trusting and was very close to for many years,” said the source close to Markle. “The allegations are devastating for her. There’s a lot of sadness.”

Meghan Markle said her decision to keep her father away from her children was made to protect them. BY: MEGA

“She’s holding up. She has a lot of friends and family to lean on,” the insider told People.

The comments come after Markle Sr., 82, was arrested in Florida on November 6 as part of an investigation into the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.

The federal criminal complaint filed in California accuses him of possessing child p**********, an allegation he has denied.

Meghan Markle responds to allegations against her father

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father for several years. BY: MEGA

Meghan addressed the allegations in a statement, saying she was “deeply distressed” by the news and that her thoughts were with children who may have been harmed.

She also referred to a letter sent to London’s Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection that was later shared with her.

“It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” she said.

What led to Thomas Markle’s arrest?

Thomas Markle was arrested in Florida on November 6. BY: MEGA

According to the Justice Department’s criminal complaint, FBI agents searched two storage units registered to Markle Sr. in the Central District of California.

Investigators seized approximately 27 items from one unit and 51 from the other, including slides, film negatives and books suspected of containing child sexual abuse material. The complaint said the FBI had not completed its review of all the seized evidence and that the investigation remained active.

The filing states that Markle Sr. had rented the first storage unit since July 2008 and the second since June 2008.

The FBI said it identified suspected illegal images in film negatives recovered from the first unit.

A witness who had known Markle Sr. since the 1970s identified the adult man in two images as him, according to the affidavit.

Markle Sr. has denied the accusations, previously describing them as “sick lies.”

Meghan and Thomas Markle have been estranged for years

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018. BY: MEGA

Markle Sr. did not attend Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, and the two have been estranged since then.

Meghan added that her decision to keep her father away from her children was intended to protect them.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them,” said the Duchess of Sussex.