Jimmy Kimmel during his November 12 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' monologue. BY: @JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel nearly called Donald Trump‘s assistant Natalie Harp “Melania” while joking about the Nvidia scandal, catching himself mid-monologue before the slip sent him and his studio audience into laughter.

The moment aired during the November 12 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the host used the controversy surrounding former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang to take aim at Trump and the people around him.

Kimmel nearly swaps Harp’s name for Melania

Jimmy Kimmel nearly calls Trump aide Natalie Harp ‘Melania’ during his monologue. BY: MEGA

“I wonder if Trump at any point when he heard this story thought, ‘I wonder if Natalia is a spy,'” Kimmel said, before stopping himself. “I almost said Melania.”

The near-miss sent Kimmel and the audience into laughter. He then took the joke further, imagining Melania Trump had secretly been working for Slovenia all along.

“How great would that be? Melania was spying for the Slovenians this whole time,” he joked.

Trump’s defense of Jensen Huang sets up the joke

Donald Trump publicly defended former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. BY: MEGA

The gag came as Kimmel discussed Trump’s public support for Huang, who stepped down as Nvidia CEO on Thursday after scrutiny over his personal relationships and reports involving a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“Huang is known as the godfather of AI. He has very powerful friends. Elon Musk is his buddy and Donald Trump is his buddy. Trump defended him today. He called him an honorable man,” Kimmel noted.

The host followed the president’s praise with a crack about what Huang’s wife might think. He said, “His wife called him something else probably, but Trump thinks he’s an honorable man. He also may have tried to help him cover this whole thing up.”

The story has drawn attention because of Huang’s relationships with multiple women, including two employees.

Kimmel referenced reports that Trump had been briefed about the potential connection in October 2025 and “then again by Marco Rubio in May of this year, but he has dodged that allegation a few times.”

Kimmel mocks the secrecy surrounding espionage claims

Kimmel jokes about the secrecy surrounding the alleged Chinese spy controversy. BY: @JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Kimmel also took issue with Trump’s suggestion that neither he nor Huang knew the woman was allegedly working for China.

“Well, yeah. Of course, he didn’t know she was a spy. That’s the point of being a spy,” the late-night show host said. “It’s the reason why they don’t print up business cards that say ‘spy’ on them. You’re supposed to keep it secret.”

The line gave Kimmel an opening to wonder whether Trump had ever questioned the loyalty of people closer to home, leading to the Harp-Melania mix-up.

The host closes with a jab at the former Nvidia chief

Kimmel called Alice Huang and Jensen Huang ‘a couple of Nvidiots.’ BY: @SANTOULANG/X

Kimmel then returned to Huang. He took aim at how many photos the former Nvidia chief had taken with the woman at the center of the allegations.

He said, “Jensen Huang is supposed to be a genius. For a guy who is trying to hide an affair from his wife and a woman who is supposedly a secret agent, there sure are a lot of photos of these two together in public.”

The host then went on to say, “To me, they seem like a couple of ‘Nvidiots.’ I don’t know about genius.”

Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, but the espionage claims involving the woman remain allegations. The FBI investigation is ongoing.