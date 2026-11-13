Melania Trump urged Americans to remember service members during Thanksgiving. BY: MEGA

First Lady Melania Trump faced criticism on social media after she delivered a speech honoring military families during a visit to Alabama, a day after her arrival at a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery attracted attention.

The first lady addressed the families of service members at Fort Rucker on Thursday, November 12, and acknowledged the responsibilities they shoulder while their loved ones serve the nation.

Her remarks drew a mixed response online, with some social media users questioning her position to speak about military sacrifice.

Melania Trump attended the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. BY: MEGA

The criticism followed her appearance at the annual wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, where she arrived separately from President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump thanks military families during Fort Rucker visit

Melania Trump addressed military families at Fort Rucker, Alabama. BY: MEGA

Melania began her speech by thanking the families of American service members and recognizing the difficulties associated with military deployments.

She said, “I want to take a moment to say thank you to one very important group of people. The families of America’s military.”

“Your role is profound,” she continued. “While your loved ones are deployed, it is up to you to keep your families strong, keep your children safe, and keep your homes full of love.”

The first lady also spoke about the important family moments service members miss while deployed.

She acknowledged that the absence becomes particularly noticeable during the holiday season, when families gather around the Thanksgiving table.

“I know each of you has those quiet moments when you’re on your own and you wish your loved one was home to help with homework, to be there to celebrate that winning touchdown, the birthdays and of course, do bedtime,” she said.

“The sacrifices of military families don’t make the headlines, but you are the foundation for the world’s most capable military,” added the first lady.

She urged Americans preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving to remember service members and their relatives who would spend the holiday apart.

Social media users criticize Melania Trump’s remarks

Melania Trump married Donald Trump in January 2005. BY: MEGA

The first lady’s speech prompted criticism on social media, with several users questioning her decision to address military sacrifice while her husband has never served in the armed forces.

One commenter wrote, “Who the h*** is Melania to lecture anyone about military sacrifice? Her husband never served. Her son never served. And her husband’s unnecessary war has cost American lives.”

Another user raised concerns about conditions within the military, writing, “The military has inadequate supplies, and a few suffer from post-traumatic stress.”

A third commenter expressed opposition to America’s involvement overseas, writing, “Get Israel out of America and bring our troops home!”

However, not all reactions to the speech were critical.

One supporter praised her, writing, “The kindest and most elegant first lady this country has ever had.”

The online discussion also followed Melania’s appearance at Arlington National Cemetery the previous day, where her late arrival attracted attention.

Melania Trump’s arrival at Veterans Day ceremony draws attention

Donald Trump and JD Vance attended the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery. BY: MEGA

The criticism came a day after Trump attended the annual Veterans Day observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, with the first lady reportedly arriving late alongside Usha Vance and other attendees.

Her arrival also attracted attention because she entered separately from her husband.

Several social media users questioned why she appeared without the president.

One user posted, “Melania Shows Up Late to Veterans Day Celebration Without Trump..?”

Another wrote, “WOW – MELANIA SHOWS UP LATE TO THE VETERANS DAY OBSERVANCE WITHOUT DONALD TRUMP.”