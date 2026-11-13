Dolly Parton joined Bono and U2 for their album. By: MEGA

Bono has shared a heartbreaking detail about Dolly Parton’s final vocal recording.

The 80-year-old singer recorded a duet with the Irish rock band just months before her death. The track, titled “Torn,” now carries an emotional significance that Bono says makes it difficult for him to hear.

Parton died on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer. Her collaboration with U2 appears on the band’s 16th studio album, Carnaval de Luz, arriving on November 13.

Bono opened up about Dolly Parton’s final recording on a talk show

Bono recalled Dolly Parton’s remarkable vocal performance. By: MEGA

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bono recalled the extraordinary experience of working with Parton.

The U2 frontman described the country icon as a “mythical figure” and praised her vocal performance. Despite her declining health, Parton delivered her best.

“It was a masterclass. You forget her vocal range, and this was a woman who sang on this song, honestly, she sang herself to some other place,” Bono recalled.

Dolly Parton recorded “Torn” just months before her death. By: MEGA

He then shared the heartbreaking detail about Parton’s condition at the time.

“We are told that she did not know she was that ill but it’s her last prayer in a way, this song, it feels like a prayer,” he said.

Bono also suggested that the track carries a message beyond its personal story. “I think it’s for America but anywhere where there is a divided politics,” he explained.

Bono shared how Dolly Parton got out of bed to record “Torn”

Bono said Dolly Parton did not know how ill she was. By: MEGA

Bono offered more details about the emotional collaboration during another interview. “When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song,” he said. “And you can hear that. And I can’t even listen to it now.”

He revealed that the collaboration began when he first approached Parton with another track, “Life Long,” but she felt it sounded “too Irish” for her.

“She sang her heart out,” Bono recalled. “And I cannot believe that’s an 80-year-old woman.”

Bono described Dolly Parton’s final U2 collaboration as a prayer. By: MEGA

He also admitted that his experience with Parton carries a profound emotional weight.

“It’s very moving to have had these intimacies with such a figure,” he told Rolling Stone. “The fact that they’re not there now, in any way you can call back, other than through her songs, is very sobering.”