Jensen Huang questioned Colette Kress's decision making. By: MEGA

Jensen Huang reportedly belittled Colette Kress in a tense executive meeting months before she took over as Nvidia’s interim CEO.

The former chief executive allegedly called the longtime finance chief a “deer in the headlights” and questioned her ability to make strategic decisions.

Jensen Huang questioned Colette Kress’ leadership abilities

Colette Kress challenged Nvidia’s increasingly risky financial commitments. By: @NVIDIALIFE / INSTAGRAM

Huang’s remarks reportedly came during an August meeting with Kress and Nvidia’s senior finance team.

The discussion centered on the company’s increasingly risky financial arrangements with cloud computing providers and data center developers

According to WSJ, the ex-CEO interrupted Kress during her presentation and made the remark. He also dismissed her as a “reporting CFO” rather than an executive who could help shape corporate strategy or make major business decisions

The remarks came as Huang faced growing concerns about his aggressive dealmaking strategy. Nvidia had explored billions of dollars in financial guarantees for companies that could not afford its expensive AI chips.

Jensen Huang summoned senior finance executives to discuss growing concerns. By: MEGA

Some of those arrangements involved businesses backed by Huang’s son-in-law, Nico Caprez, who had offered financing to emerging cloud providers and data center developers in exchange for long-term business relationships.

Kress is said to have questioned how Nvidia would evaluate these arrangements, calculate their potential returns and determine which companies deserved financial support.

Moreover, she attempted to rein in Caprez after Nvidia promoted him to vice president in January, according to people who worked with her.

One major deal involved OpenAI and a proposed Ohio data center project where Nvidia considered a $250 billion financial backstop to help secure financing for the massive facility.

Colette Kress inherits Nvidia leadership after Jensen Huang’s departure

Nvidia appointed Colette Kress interim CEO after Jensen Huang resigned. By: MEGA

Nvidia named Kress as interim CEO on Thursday, 12 November, after Huang resigned amid revelations about three alleged extramarital affairs. One was with a suspected Chinese spy, the other with a company employee, and the third with an employee at another company.

As of now, the company has not settled on a permanent successor. Kress joined Nvidia more than a decade ago as CFO after finance roles at Cisco, Microsoft and Texas Instruments.

Jensen Huang’s departure followed revelations about two alleged extramarital affairs. By: MEGA

She previously described Huang as a visionary and praised the company’s supposedly “essentially egoless” culture during a 2018 awards ceremony interview. In a memo to employees after her appointment, Kress praised Huang’s 33-year legacy and pledged to build on the foundation he created.

But her new role comes with a lot of pressure because now she needs to address investor concerns, oversee controversial financial commitments and restore confidence in Nvidia’s leadership.