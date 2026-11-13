Brand faced seven charges involving six women, with alleged offenses dating back to 1999. By: MEGA

Six more women accused Russell Brand of sexual misconduct in a brand new investigation, days after the comedian was jailed for sexual assault. The allegations cover 2005 to 2015, and no court has tested any of them as of yet.

Brand has not yet responded to the claims and has denied all the allegations, insisting his relationships were consensual.

The new claims

Six additional women have since come forward with allegations spanning 2005 to 2015. By: MEGA

The women spoke to The Times of London before the trial opened. Half of them met Brand at his live shows, according to reports on the investigation.

The earliest account came from a woman in her mid-20s, who said Brand approached her in 2005 and offered money in exchange for intimacy.

A year later, a woman in her late 20s won a BBC 6 Music competition and appeared as a guest on his show. She said the two saw each other on and off for about a year.

Brand denied the allegations and maintained that his sexual relationships were consensual. By: MEGA

Another woman recounted non-consensual sexual relations with the actor, describing an encounter: “He was very close, on top of me, and sort of pushing — but I knew he didn’t have a condom on and I said, ‘No, stop’, and I started to sort of try and move. And … that wasn’t happening.”

A fourth woman admitted to having had painful intercourse with Brand while she was 19. “My body wasn’t ready for this and it was painful. An uneasy wave hits me and I’m scared.

“I say, ‘It’s painful,’ and he doesn’t stop. And then it gets worse and it’s really painful. And I say ‘stop’ and he doesn’t stop. It was just like he … just wasn’t present.”

What Brand told the jury

The comedian told jurors that consent was fundamental and essential to sexual relationships. By: MEGA

Brand took the stand at Southwark Crown Court and told jurors he considered consent to be very important. “Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary and indeed in many ways more important than s** itself,” he said.

He also described his behavior around women as bad, but lawful. Under cross-examination, he admitted devoting much of his early life to “beyond reckless philandering” and agreed that using his fame to gain sexual access was wrong.

“It’s been a deeply traumatic episode of my life. I’ve focused on it at the expense of my marriage, my children and health. I recognize that this recollection includes small details that are inconsistent and I acknowledge that.”

The verdicts on seven charges

Half of the women reportedly first encountered Brand at his live comedy performances. By: MEGA

Brand faced seven charges involving six women, with alleged offenses dating from 1999 to 2009. On November 5, a jury of eight men and four women convicted him of one count of non-consensual sexual relations and three counts of sexual assault involving four of them.

Two of the assaults took place around 2004 at a London bar and a radio station, and a third occurred in 2009 on a television production. The non-consensual incident involved a fan who was 21 in 2009.