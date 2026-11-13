California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will decide on a possible 2028 presidential campaign by early January. BY: MEGA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to decide on a possible 2028 presidential campaign by early January, saying he will spend the coming weeks with his family before deciding.

The Democrat said this Thursday at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey. Turkey’s Anadolu news agency asked him about his political plans. Newsom said a decision would come “in the next few months.”

Newsom sets early January deadline for 2028 decision

The governor stopped short of confirming that he would enter the race. BY: MEGA

“I’ll make the determination at the beginning of the year,” he said. “So we’ll spend the next few weeks with the family and make a decision early January.”

Newsom is due to leave the governor’s office in January after reaching California’s term limit. His latest comment more clearly indicates when he intends to end months of speculation about a potential White House bid.

Kamala Harris remains a factor in his plans

Newsom previously said he would not run if former Vice President Kamala Harris entered the 2028 race. BY: MEGA

One question surrounding Newsom’s potential candidacy is whether former Vice President Kamala Harris will seek the Democratic nomination. Both are prominent California Democrats, and Newsom has already addressed the possibility of competing against her.

In a September interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, he said he wouldn’t enter the race if Harris decided to run.

“I wouldn’t run if she ran,” Newsom said while speaking with Tapper during a fly-fishing outing in Montana.

“Why would I? I wouldn’t do that to her,” he said. He argued that a contest between them would create an unnecessary fight about overlapping supporters.

Tapper pointed out that Harris had already run for president twice, while Newsom had never been a candidate. The governor acknowledged that this could become a persuasive argument for his campaign, calling it “a pretty good one.”

Other Democrats are also in the conversation

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among Democrats mentioned as possible 2028 contenders. BY: MEGA

Newsom is far from the only Democrat being discussed as a possible 2028 contender.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff have also been mentioned in early conversations about the party’s next presidential nominee.

Newsom calls for a new Democratic direction

Newsom called on Democrats to present voters with a ‘positive alternative agenda’ to President Donald Trump. BY: MEGA

His comments in Turkey also touched on what he believes Democrats must do after the midterms. Newsom said the party should focus on governing and present voters with a clear alternative to the current administration.

He described the election outcome as a turning point, saying: “Donald Trump‘s presidency, as we know it, ended last week in the U.S.”

He added that Democrats now had to demonstrate what they could offer the country, calling for a “positive alternative agenda to Donald Trump.”