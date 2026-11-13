Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported more than 483,000 deportations. By: MEGA

Trump administration is celebrating a historic milestone in its immigration crackdown.

However, new research from an independent data organization shows that voluntary departures account for a substantial share of the government’s reported deportation figures.

ICE claims a record number of deportations under Trump’s administration

Markwayne Mullin credited Donald Trump for ICE’s immigration enforcement record. By: MEGA

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) claims it deported a record 483,200 people during fiscal year 2026.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the figures this week, alongside more than 491,000 immigration arrests.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin credited President Donald Trump for the agency’s latest figures, praising his administration’s approach to immigration enforcement.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens so that we can save American lives,” Mullin said in a statement.

The 483,200 figure marks a 9% increase from its previous reported high of 442,640 in FY 2025. However, a November 11 report from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) offers a different perspective on the administration’s enforcement record.

Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse analyzed ICE’s immigration enforcement records. By: MEGA

The nonpartisan research organization examined ICE’s Enforcement Integrated Database records, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit and its analysis found that actual removals fell by approximately 29% compared with FY 2024.

TRAC estimated 316,312 removals for FY 2026, based on available records through August 24. It also projected 481,008 total deportations when it included voluntary departures and returns.

Voluntary departures account for a growing share of deportations

Voluntary departures accounted for 31% of July’s deportation figures. By: UNSPLASH

One major distinction is how ICE categorizes people who leave the United States, since its broader deportation totals include formal removals, voluntary departures, and voluntary returns.

TRAC’s findings show a substantial shift in these categories during Trump’s second administration. In July 2026, ICE recorded 42,399 deportations, but only 26,908 involved formal removals.

The latter accounted for 63% of the total, while voluntary departures represented 31% and voluntary returns made up another 6%.

The difference becomes more striking when compared with the administration’s first three months, when voluntary departures and returns accounted for less than 5% of deportations.

Voluntary departures rose sharply compared with fiscal year 2024. By: UNSPLASH

The organization pointed to factors such as increased asylum denials, expedited immigration proceedings and restrictions on bond for detained immigrants as possible reasons behind the surge.

So, the government’s record-breaking deportation figure includes categories of departures that are not formal removals.