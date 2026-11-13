Sarah Paulson addressed speculation about plastic surgery during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast. BY: MEGA

Sarah Paulson has dismissed speculation that she has had cosmetic work. She told Chelsea Handler she has never altered her face during an appearance on the comedian’s podcast.

“I don’t put anything in my face. I have no goo in there,” the 51-year-old actress said on the November 12 episode of “Dear Chelsea,” after Handler asked whether she preferred to be filmed from one side.

Sarah Paulson addresses the rumors

Paulson said online commenters have speculated about work on her lips and forehead. BY: MEGA

Paulson explained that she does have a favored angle, and described the other side of her face as “just a little softer.” She said she asks to be filmed from her preferred side whenever a production allows it.

The conversation then turned toward the plastic surgery rumors Paulson has seen circulating online. The actress made clear she knows people have speculated about her lips and forehead.

“Everyone thinks I have,” Paulson said. “People all over the internet think that I’ve done my lips, my forehead, everything. I’ve done nothing to my face.”

Handler backs Sarah Paulson

Paulson explained that some acting roles require her to be filmed from multiple angles. BY: MEGA

Handler backed up her guest. She told Paulson, “No, I can see that you’ve done nothing. I don’t mean that in a negative way.”

“You look like you and you don’t look like you need anything,” she added. The host also predicted “a big rebellion” against plastic surgery.

Her preferred camera angle has exceptions

Paulson said she generally tries to have her preferred side filmed, but some roles don’t allow that. She pointed to her portrayal of Aileen Wuornos in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. She said the production filmed her from multiple angles.

Paulson previously joked that performing in Appropriate could leave lasting lines between her eyebrows. BY: MEGA

Paulson’s latest comments revisit a subject she has discussed in an April 2024 conversation with longtime friend Pedro Pascal for Interview magazine.

“Well, since I don’t shoot anything into my face at this particular juncture, I imagine everyone knows I’m 49,” Paulson said then.

Back then, the actress was starring in the Broadway play Appropriate. She joked that the performance’s repeated facial expressions might leave their mark.

Paulson previously joked about aging

The actress insisted she has not had cosmetic work done to her face. BY: MEGA

In the interview, Pascal told Paulson: “Well, if there’s anything that’s going to keep you young, it’s going back to the theater, honey.”

“If there’s anything that’s going to age me rapidly, it’s going back to the theater,” Paulson replied during that conversation.

“Sometimes I’m backstage doing this play, Appropriate, and I’m thinking, ‘Wow, I’m making these facial expressions multiple times a day all day for months on end. I’ve never had those lines in between my eyebrows.’ Well, I expect when I’m done with this play, they’ll be there permanently,” she added.