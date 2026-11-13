Republican Whip Tom Emmer says Ilhan Omar should be removed from Congress if citizenship is invalid, calls her ‘one of the dumbest people’

Republican Whip Tom Emmer made the remarks about Ilhan Omar during an interview with Benny Johnson. BY: MEGA

Republican Whip Tom Emmer has said Rep. Ilhan Omar should lose her seat in Congress if federal authorities determine she is not a U.S. citizen.

During a Thursday interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson in The Benny Show, he also called the Minnesota Democrat “one of the dumbest people you could be.”

Emmer was asked whether Omar was an American citizen. He replied, “I don’t think she should be.”

Emmer says Omar should be barred from the House

Emmer said Omar should be barred from the House floor if her citizenship is invalidated. BY: MEGA

“I think it’s gonna be proven that her birthdate – she has lied about it repeatedly. I think that’s documented,” Emmer said. “And once that has been documented to the appropriate authority, my understanding is, and I’m slipping my mind now who the department is, but it’s an administrative process.”

Emmer, who represents Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District, also said, “Once it is confirmed that she was not under the age of 18 when her father was naturalized, regardless of whether he was rightly naturalized or not, she was over the age of 18.”

“Guess what, Benny? That is an administrative process. She is immediately no longer a citizen and she has to reapply for citizenship. And by the way, I’ll just remind you that at that point, she’s no longer a member of Congress anymore, either,” he continued.

Emmer calls Omar ‘completely anti-American‘

Emmer called Omar ‘completely anti-American.’ BY: MEGA

Johnson also asked whether Omar should be removed from Congress if the citizenship claim were confirmed, raising the possibility of the military or Capitol Police being involved.

Emmer replied, “Yes, yes. The sergeant at arms, she is no longer allowed on the House floor. And I’m going to argue—the one place where we’ll have to act, I expect, is she’s not even welcome on the House floor as a former member. I mean, that’s because she never should have been a member in the first place if this is proven.”

He also described Omar as “completely anti-American,” and said, “She’s said in the past that she’s here to represent Somalia. Well, why don’t you go back to Somalia?”

“This is America. When you come to this country, you’re coming here to be an American,” he continued.

He added, “Doesn’t matter where you come from, but you come here to be an American, and if you don’t want to be an American, then you should just get the hell out.”

The citizenship claim remains an allegation

Omar’s citizenship has been subject to federal scrutiny. BY: MEGA

Emmer’s legal question concerns derivative citizenship, which can extend to a foreign-born child when a parent becomes a U.S. citizen.

Federal law sets conditions for that process. The child must be under 18 and living in the United States in the legal and physical custody of the citizen parent as a lawful permanent resident.

Omar’s Washington, D.C., home was searched by federal agents in October as part of an investigation into allegations concerning her father’s citizenship application.

A spokesperson for Omar previously rejected the effort to strip her citizenship, telling HuffPost that the administration’s push had “no basis in the law and no precedent.”

Emmer’s remarks mark a shift from his earlier support for Somali Americans

Emmer also agreed when Johnson characterized Somali people as a “scar” on Minnesota and echoed accusations of fraud involving the state’s Somali community.

The comments contrast with Emmer’s previous public support for Somali Americans.

Emmer agreed with a derogatory characterization of Minnesota’s Somali community during the interview. BY: MEGA

In 2015, he helped establish the Somali American Caucus with then-Representative Keith Ellison. A year later, Emmer defended Somali immigrants at a town hall, describing them as “some of the fastest-assimilating populations that we’ve had.”

“If you’re asking me how I feel about immigrant populations who are in this country legally, and who are actually trying to find a better way for themselves and their families, I support it wholeheartedly,” he said at the time.