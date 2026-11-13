Marco Rubio reportedly spent $1.2 million on personal flights. By: MEGA

Marco Rubio is facing scrutiny after being accused of spending more than $1.2 million in taxpayer money on flights to watch his son play college football.

The U.S. Secretary of State is said to have made at least 23 trips to Gainesville, Florida, aboard government aircraft to see his son, Anthony, play for the University of Florida Gators.

Marco Rubio allegedly spent over $1.2 million on personal trips

Marco Rubio allegedly made several trips to watch his son play. By: MEGA

According to a report, the State Department classified 15 of the 23 trips as exclusively personal. It also noted that certain senior government officials, including Rubio, must use government aircraft rather than commercial flights because of security requirements.

However, those officials must reimburse the government for the cost of a commercial ticket for personal travel.

Yet, the reimbursement amounts rarely cover the actual cost of operating a government aircraft, and neither Rubio nor the State Department disclosed how much he had repaid for the trips.

Marco Rubio faced questions over government aircraft reimbursements. By: MEGA

Former State Department officials reportedly claimed that Rubio’s reported personal travel expenses exceeded those of other government officials.

Cynthia Brown, senior ethics counsel at the nonpartisan watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, questioned whether such travel reflected a public official’s obligation to protect taxpayer money.

Marco Rubio and his office defended the personal trips

Marco Rubio defended his commitment to family events. By: MEGA

Rubio addressed the trips’ personal significance in a statement. “I have and will continue to try and make it to as many events that are important to me personally and to my family as possible,” he said.

His team also pushed back against the criticism and defended his use of government aircraft.

Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson said that the aircraft allow Rubio to maintain secure communications and ensure continuity of government operations.

Dylan Johnson defended Marco Rubio’s use of military aircraft. By: MEGA

Johnson reiterated that defense in a post on X after the report surfaced. He stressed that Rubio, like the president and vice president, must use military aircraft to meet government security protocols.

“@SecRubio is entirely unapologetic and will continue to attend as many of his family’s events as his jobs allow — that includes his son’s football games for his final year of college football,” Johnson wrote.

Despite criticism over the reported travel expenses, Rubio’s team maintains that his trips meet government requirements.