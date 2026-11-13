Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. By: MEGA

Jensen Huang reportedly had an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee, according to reports published on Thursday, November 12, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The woman is the third linked to the 63-year-old in under a week, and the report landed on the same day Nvidia announced his exit as chief executive.

The woman has not been identified

Huang’s resignation followed reports of multiple relationships outside his marriage. By: MEGA

Reports did not name her or say what role she held at Nvidia, and they gave no timeframe for the relationship. Huang has publicly acknowledged only his affair with Alice Huang so far. The other two affairs remain unconfirmed.

On November 11, it was revealed that Huang had also been involved with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, who reported directly to him. The report cited several former Nvidia employees.

Powell joined the company in 2008, and both she and Huang are married to other people. Reportedly, the pair had been filmed being affectionate at a San Jose hotel during the company’s developer conference in March.

The report added that Huang’s security detail caught the bystander who recorded the video and offered a nondisclosure agreement. Powell did not respond to the reports, and neither she nor Nvidia has publicly confirmed the relationship.

When a reporter asked Huang about her, he said, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” and hung up. He has been married to his wife, Lori Huang, for 41 years.

A company-wide letter on November 8

Lori and Jensen Huang have two children, Madison and Spencer. By: MEGA

Huang addressed employees in writing on Sunday, November 8. “I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.”

“To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.”

Addressing his colleagues, he wrote, “You deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.”

Alice Huang and Megaspeed

The company is searching internally and externally for Huang’s permanent successor. By: UNSPLASH

Alice, who is not related to Jensen, is a Chinese citizen, a former television reporter, and a one-time executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company and one of Nvidia’s largest customers in Southeast Asia.

U.S. intelligence officials suspected she had been gathering information for Beijing. Singapore authorities seized Alice’s passport after questioning her last year, though they stopped short of finding a crime, and her right to enter Taiwan had been revoked indefinitely.

Trump’s reaction

Trump and Huang have met several times. By: MEGA

President Donald Trump, who has hosted Huang at the White House and aboard Air Force One, said that Huang told him he “had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy.”

Addressing Alice, he has said, “The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different.”