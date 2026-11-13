Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang has prompted a counterintelligence investigation as U.S. agencies remain split over spy allegations. BY: @SANTOULANG/X

US intelligence officials remain divided over whether Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman linked to Jensen Huang, was working for Beijing. Investigators have not established that she passed information to Chinese authorities.

The FBI has examined the matter for at least a year, but Attorney General Todd Blanche said Thursday that the Justice Department has not determined who Alice worked for, if anyone.

He said there’s “no conclusion reached by the Department of Justice, or by me, or by [FBI] Director Patel around who she is or is not.”

Intelligence agencies disagree over the evidence

U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided over whether Alice Huang knowingly passed information to China. BY: @SANTOULANG/X

President Donald Trump also stopped short of confirming the allegation when asked whether Jensen was right to step down as Nvidia chief.

“The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet,” Trump told commentator Stephen A. Smith in an interview.

“But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different,” he added.

Some officials believe calling Alice a Chinese intelligence operative goes beyond what the available material establishes. Others remain concerned that her connections and access could have made her useful to Beijing.

An insider told CNN that CIA officials have reportedly reviewed intercepted communications but are not convinced they prove Alice knowingly sent information to China. Some figures at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence have also questioned whether the spy label is justified.

Other Trump officials believe that her position as a Chinese businesswoman with close links to a powerful American technology executive should not be dismissed. Chinese national security laws can require citizens to assist state intelligence efforts, including when they are overseas.

Her business ties brought another investigation

Alice Huang’s company, Megaspeed, was investigated over suspected diversions of Nvidia chips. BY: @SANTOULANG/X

According to a source, Alice’s Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, was under scrutiny before the affair became public.

U.S. authorities began investigating the firm in 2024 as part of a broader probe into whether overseas companies were redirecting restricted Nvidia chips to China.

The inquiry has raised questions about why the Commerce Department did not place Megaspeed on its Entity List while the investigation was underway. The list can restrict trade with companies considered a national security concern.

A former Commerce Department official argued that an intelligence operation may not have been needed to move chips to China, given existing trade routes and regulatory gaps. That has brought export controls into focus along with the allegations about Alice’s personal relationship.

Washington had raised concerns about the relationship

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly raised concerns about Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang. BY: @SANTOULANG/X

U.S. officials became aware of the relationship last year, prompting concern across several agencies. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly warned about it in a memo and later briefed Trump during a May flight to China, per a CNN source.

Another concern emerged after intelligence officials obtained communications that appeared to show information from someone close to Jensen and Nvidia reaching Chinese intelligence channels.

Investigators have not publicly established that Alice Huang was the source or knowingly supplied the material.

Lawmakers say key questions remain unanswered

Representative Jim Himes said he left a classified briefing without answers about Alice Huang’s alleged links to China. BY: @SANTOULANG/X

Democratic Representative Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he left a classified briefing without a clear understanding of Alice’s relationship with the Chinese government or whether information had been exchanged.

Himes told POLITICO, “What’s the relationship with Alice Huang and the Chinese, and what do we know about what influence or information was traded? Because today, at least, I don’t know.”

The FBI investigation remains active. Jensen, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, has stepped down as the company’s CEO following the reports.