Mother sentenced to seven life sentences after 11-year-old daughter gives birth to stepfather’s baby

Cherie and Dustin Walker's home had six children, including an 11-year-old pregnant girl. BY: UNSPLASH

An Oklahoma mother has received seven consecutive life sentences after a jury found her guilty of enabling the sexual abuse of her 11-year-old daughter, among other child neglect charges.

Cherie Walker, 34, received the sentence from Muskogee County District Judge Timothy King on Friday, October 30, after her convictions.

The case came to authorities’ attention in August 2025, when Walker’s daughter gave birth at home in Muskogee.

The infant’s father was later identified as the girl’s stepfather, Dustin Walker.

Prosecutors argued that Cherie knew her husband was abusing the child but failed to intervene or protect her.

The 11-year-old child gave birth at home without any medical assistance. BY: UNSPLASH

Mother convicted on seven felony counts

Walker was found guilty in July 2026 of one count of enabling child sexual abuse and six counts of child neglect.

Jurors recommended life imprisonment on each count, and Judge King imposed the seven terms consecutively.

The charges followed the discovery that the 11-year-old had delivered a baby at home on August 16, 2025, without prenatal care or medical assistance.

Authorities learned about the birth after hospital staff took the child to a medical facility.

Hospital staff informed the police about the status of the 11-year-old child. BY: UNSPLASH

At the time, Cherie Walker and her husband reportedly told investigators they had not known the child was pregnant.

However, DNA testing established that Dustin Walker was the baby’s father.

Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson described the impact on the child, saying, “This child is traumatized.”

She continued, “She’s been through a horrific ordeal. I mean, not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance, and this will be her life for the rest of her life.”

Stepfather also sentenced to life in prison

Dustin Walker, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and six counts of child neglect.

Dustin Walker and his wife Cherie Walker have both been given lifelong prison sentences. BY: UNSPLASH

He was sentenced to life in prison, along with an additional 42 years for the child neglect convictions.

Walker also has to register as a s** offender and is legally prohibited from contacting the victims.

His guilty plea meant he did not face a jury trial in the case.

Grandmother also charged in the case

The investigation led to charges against the girl’s maternal grandmother, Michelle Justus, as prosecutors alleged that she knew sexual abuse was taking place in the household and failed to take action.

Her case differs from the convictions and sentences imposed on the girl’s mother and stepfather. She faces six counts of child neglect.

The household was also the subject of child-neglect allegations involving five other children who lived there.

Their maternal grandmother Michelle Justus has also been charged with child neglect. BY: UNSPLASH

Authorities said those children were also in the couple’s care.