Chicago woman who lost tooth to cop receives racist ‘hanged from a tree’ threat one day after $280,000 settlement

Miracle Boyd received a $280,000 settlement after getting her tooth knocked out by a police officer. BY: UNSPLASH

Chicago activist Miracle Boyd received an anonymous racist death threat one day after the City Council approved a $280,000 settlement over a 2020 incident in which a Chicago police officer knocked out one of her front tooth.

The letter was mailed to the GoodKids MadCity (GKMC) office address, a social justice organization where Boyd works.

“Miracle Boyd deserves to be knocked unconscious and be hanged from a tree,” the letter stated.

The sender also wrote that Boyd “got what she deserved,” referring to her encounter with the former police officer.

The letter had no name or return address. A postmark showed that the U.S. Postal Service received it in Carol Stream, Illinois, one day before the City Council approved the settlement.

The incident occurred during a protest back in 2020 in Grant Park. BY: UNSPLASH

Miracle Boyd said the letter invoked modern-day lynching

Boyd addressed the message and its references to her partner and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“The letter is talking about modern-day lynching, speaking of my partner when they don’t even know him, and essentially naming the mayor too,” she said.

Boyd continued, “So I feel like this has just become, like, a political game because now that they’ve mentioned the mayor, the mayor needs to make a statement on this, and so do all the people that voted in favor of this police misconduct settlement.”

The letter also directed a racist slur and profanity at Johnson.

Boyd was reportedly recording a video on her phone when the police officer knocked it out of her hand. BY: UNSPLASH

City approved $280,000 settlement over 2020 police encounter

The settlement followed a July 17, 2020, protest at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park.

Boyd, then 18, was filming an arrest when the law enforcer swung his arm and knocked her phone from her hand.

The phone struck her face, causing multiple injuries and knocking out one of her front teeth.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability found the officer used excessive force, trying to stop Boyd from recording police and subsequently making false, misleading or incomplete statements in his report.

He resigned from the Chicago Police Department in April 2022 while the City Council’s Finance Committee later voted to advance the settlement.

Boyd experienced nerve damage and ongoing pain despite undergoing reconstructive dental surgery. She also left DePaul University, where she had received a scholarship.

The City Council’s Finance Committee voted in favor of a settlement. BY: UNSPLASH

The organization had received other racist calls

GKMC executive director Carlil Pittman said the organization had received about 10 racist calls over the span of a year.

Boyd said she wanted the FBI to examine the letter and conduct a full investigation.

She also said CPD community policing director Glenn Brooks had asked her to share it so a formal report could be filed.

Boyd reportedly wanted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to look into the matter. BY: UNSPLASH

GKMC members urged Boyd to remain indoors and avoid going out alone.