‘We begged him to let her go’: Dad recalls NYC nurse’s final moments in murder-suicide

Andrea Cantarini, a 37-year-old nurse, was found dead in her apartment. By: @ANDREACANTARINI/FACEBOOK, By: UNSPLASH

Andrea Cantarini, a 37-year-old nurse from the Bronx, and her former cop boyfriend, Juan Cornelio Diaz, were found dead at their apartment on Tuesday. Police are investigating the crime as a suspected murder-suicide case.

She worked as a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital while Diaz was a former cop who worked as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer.

Father recalls final conversation with daughter

After his daughter’s death, retired NYPD officer Rudy Cantarini said that his daughter had called him before she was allegedly shot at her home. “I was on the phone with her for 14 minutes…She was begging for her life.”

Father Rudy Cantarini speaks out after nurse’s death. By: @RUDY.CANTARINI/FACEBOOK

Cantarini recalled his daughter telling him, “He’s gonna kill me, and he’s got a gun to my head” during a phone call she made to him. He added that both he and his wife had begged Diaz to stop, but he didn’t listen.

The father said his daughter pleaded with him to save her during the phone call. “She was begging for her life. She called me screaming, ‘He’s gonna kill me. He’s gonna kill me’.”

“We tried and we begged, the both of us, to let her go,” said the NYC nurse’s father. On the day of the incident, Andrea had dropped off her daughter at her father’s house before leaving for work.

“Diaz shut the door with my daughter in it, waving a gun at her, while her daughter was outside the room, screaming and crying,” the father said, recalling what happened on the morning of the incident.

Father reflects on daughter’s relationship struggles

Andrea’s father said the 37-year-old was in an unhealthy relationship, and everyone in her life, from family to friends, had requested her not to go back to her partner.

“Her mother begged her not to go back to the house. Two girls at work, her best friends, begged her not to go back there because what happened in the morning was irrational,” said the late nurse’s father.

Andrea Cantarini’s father described concerns in the days before her death. @RUDY.CANTARINI/FACEBOOK

The retired NYPD officer recalled begging Diaz not to harm his daughter. “Please do not, do not kill her, Juan. It’s not too late, Juan. Just let her go. It’s not too late. Let her go,” he recounted, telling her daughter’s partner.

After killing the nurse, Diaz allegedly died by suicide. “And he killed her. And then he committed suicide,” the nurse’s father said.

Police investigate suspected murder-suicide

“He’s gone, Rudy,” Diaz told Cantarini after shooting his daughter. An emotional Cantarini said during the interview, “Those 14 minutes, it just keeps repeating over and over again in my head. I have to live with this the rest of my life. She was the apple of my eye.”

Andrea Cantarini worked as a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital. By: UNSPLASH

Shedding light on the strained relationship that his daughter and Diaz shared, Cantarini said, “She just didn’t want to be in a relationship with the guy [Diaz] anymore and he couldn’t take it. So he did the coward’s thing, and he killed her and himself.”

Family launches fundraiser for surviving daughter’s education

Meanwhile, Andrea’s aunt, Nancy Cantarini, has launched a fundraiser for the late couple’s daughter, Lillyanna. The money raised will go into a trust to help cover her college tuition and provide educational support in the years ahead.

“My brother Rudy Cantarini’s granddaughter Lillyanna is left without a mother and father after a murder/suicide. A GoFundMe account will be placed in a trust for her college tuition,” an excerpt from the GoFundMe reads.

Andrea Cantarini’s family has launched a fundraiser for her surviving daughter. By: @ANDREACANTARINI/FACEBOOK

“No child should have to face a loss like this, and our family wants to do something meaningful for her future,” Nancy Cantarini added.