‘Anger is extremely high’: GOP leaders shift blame to Trump after banking on him to win midterms

GOP leaders turn on Trump after midterm losses.. BY: MEGA

Republican leaders have directed their frustration at President Donald Trump after the party suffered major losses in the 2026 midterm elections.

Some argue that his focus on personal projects and apparent disregard for voters undermined their campaigns.

Democrats won in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, while also securing control of both chambers of Congress.

Republicans had expected Trump’s influence to help their candidates.

Some Republicans are upset with the President for focusing on his legacy in the build-up to the midterms. BY: MEGA

“It’s on him. It’s not on anybody else. It’s a total, complete rejection of President Trump,” said Bill Miller, a Republican lobbyist in Texas.

He added, “This is a disaster of the first magnitude. Nobody saw it coming like this.”

A White House ally said the frustration was directed largely at the president.

“There’s palpable frustration [within] the party about how this has all played out,” the person said. “Anger with Trump is extremely high.”

Republicans reportedly blame Trump’s policies and priorities

Republicans blamed Trump’s handling of the Iran war, tariffs and immigration crackdown for public dissatisfaction, according to a White House ally.

Republican strategist Gregg Peppin criticized the president as well, saying, “It was just one mistake after another. Clearly, in state after state, people did not like the president’s policies.”

Some Republicans also expressed concern over Trump’s focus on his legacy.

President Trump has also been criticized for his policies, including buying oil from Russia and his handling of the Iran War. BY: MEGA

A UFC event planned at the White House on his 80th birthday suggested he was more interested in celebrating himself than helping Republicans win, according to sources.

The president downplayed gas prices and called affordability concerns a Democratic hoax.

He reportedly turned his attention to the campaign and rallies only in September, when Republicans held a convention in Dallas.

Trump’s convention appearances added to Republican concerns

Trump dominated the Dallas convention, frustrating Republicans who had wanted to showcase their candidates.

He pledged $5,000 to Americans if the Republicans won the elections and endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The endorsement drew attention after Trump criticized Paxton’s charisma and appearance.

President Trump’s Republican Party lost control of both houses in the midterm elections. BY: MEGA

“Obviously, that’s never helpful,” saidRobin Armstrong, Texas’ Republican National Committeeman. “You’re not going to stop what President Trump says. We just have to kind of live with that.”

Trump also faced criticism in October after agreeing to buy Russian diesel, weeks after he signed a sanctions bill to cut Russian oil and gas revenue.

The deal blindsided lawmakers and drew Republican objections.

Republicans begin looking beyond the midterms

The losses have prompted some Republicans to consider the party’s direction ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Steve Scheffler, the Republican National Committeeman in Iowa, pointed to potential contenders.

“Whether that’s JD Vance, or Marco Rubio, or Ted Cruz, we’ve got a pretty big bench,” said Scheffler. “It’ll be a wide open race.”

Both JD Vance and Marco Rubio are considered potential candidates for the 2028 Presidential election. BY: MEGA

Peppin said the results showed Republicans needed a different approach.

“I sincerely hope that we’ve turned the page from the Trump era, and that we’ll have new players, new issues and a new focus moving forward,” he said.