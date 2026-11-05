‘My name is in the Epstein file’: Carole Radziwill says as ‘RHONY’ cast questions her past

Carole Radziwill insisted she never knew Jeffrey Epstein despite being named in the Epstein Files. By: MEGA

The Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill said in an episode of the reality show that she wonders whether her name appearing in the Epstein Files is “going to follow me around for the rest of my life.”

The controversy surrounding the RHONY star’s name appearing in files related to late financier and convicted s** offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced after her fellow cast member Sai De Silva questioned her about it on the show.

Carole Radziwill opened up about public backlash and online rumors. By: MEGA

The ‘RHONY’ star denied knowing Jeffrey Epstein

The RHONY star has said her name appears in Epstein-related files because of her social correspondence with Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. However, Radziwill has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

“Page one of my Google search is insane. If you Google me right now, it says that my name is in the Epstein File, okay,” said the 63-year-old reality TV star.

She then explained that though her name appears in the files, she never met or knew of Epstein, who died in 2019. She also addressed her ties with Maxwell. “I talk about it, but I never knew Jeffrey Epstein. I never heard of him. Ghislaine never spoke about him,” she said.

‘RHONY’ co-star questions her connection to Ghislaine Maxwell

The RHONY star said she knew Maxwell only socially, as they would bump into each other at New York parties and shared some mutual friends.

“In the early 2000s, it would be strange if you didn’t go out to a big event in New York and Ghislaine wasn’t there. I was friendly with her. We had a couple of mutual girlfriends,” the former journalist and author said.

Carole Radziwill says she was shocked after being confronted about the Epstein files in public. By: MEGA

De Silva also brought up Radziwill’s ties with Maxwell in the sixth episode of the reality show’s 16th season. She asked, “I thought you were very close. And it was weird. I think the Epstein File … it pains me to my stomach.”

Responding to De Silva’s comment, Radziwill said, “It kind of feels like she thinks I’m guilty of something.”

De Silva’s reaction to her fellow co-star’s statement was, “I don’t buy it. I’m not supposed to say that. I’m supposed to keep that to myself.”

Discussing her past association with Maxwell, Radziwill said, “It does shake me to think that I knew someone, and would even, like, call her a friend, who then 20 years later turned out to be a monster.”

Carole Radziwill has not been accused of any wrongdoing. By: MEGA

‘RHONY’ star was heckled in public

This wasn’t the sole instance where Radziwill’s past became a topic of discussion on the current season of RHONY. In one segment of the show, as Radziwill headed out with her fellow castmates, someone yelled, “The Epstein Files! She’s the one from the Epstein files!” at her.

While a shocked Radziwill took a while to acknowledge what had happened, Erin Lichy, who also features in the show, said, “That was rude! That was not nice!” Radziwill said this was the first time she’d encountered a situation like this. “I’ve never encountered that.”

Carole Radziwill said online rumors have fueled misconceptions about her inclusion in the files. By: MEGA

After the heckle incident, Radziwill added, “You know, we live in a very complicated time right now. People repeat lies, slander, and rumors on Reddit and TikTok. And it’s f****** scary.”