‘Filthy conditions’ and neglect: 4-year-old boy rescued from pond after wandering alone in bug-infested DeLand home, authorities say

A Florida couple has been arrested on the count of child neglect. By: UNSPLASH

A Florida couple has been arrested on charges of child neglect after local authorities rescued their 4-year-old son from a pond after they found him wandering alone in a bug-infested DeLand home.

The boy’s parents have been identified as Jeneixa Rodriguez-Crespo, 24, and Fermin Medrano-Perez, 25, and they were arrested on the counts of child neglect and animal cruelty.

The deputies rescued a 4-year-old child from a pond. By: UNSPLASH

Deputies detail the ‘filthy conditions’ found at the couple‘sDeLand home

The arrests came after officials reported “filthy conditions” at the couple’s home and found a neglected dog there.

Officials also stated that the child has been placed with his grandparent after the parents were arrested.

Couple charged with child neglect and animal cruelty, authorities say

“Both parents were arrested on charges of child neglect and animal cruelty. A grandparent took custody of the child, and DCF was contacted for follow-up,” an excerpt from the officials’ statement read.

The authorities say the child was roaming alone in a bug-infested DeLand home. By: UNSPLASH

For context, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) handles cases involving child neglect and allegations of unsafe living conditions.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office shared camera footage of the boy’s rescue on Facebook. “This morning, deputies responded to a call about an unaccompanied toddler walking around a retention pond in Deltona,” the deputies wrote.

Sheriff’s Office footage shows boy being rescued

The deputies mentioned in the post that they spotted the 4-year-old child in the water after they received a 911 call from the area. “Deputies retrieved the 4-year-old and identified his home,” the Volusia Sheriff’s Office added.

Upon visiting the child’s home, the deputies complained of unsanitary living conditions, which the authorities say included copious animal waste, a roach infestation, and Mold.

The child has been placed with his grandparent after the parents were arrested. By: UNSPLASH

The officials also added in the post that “Deltona Animal Control responded, taking custody of a caged and neglected dog.”

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy’s father claimed that he was looking after the boy on the day of the incident. He said he fell asleep after a while and the child may have headed out to play with the door unlocked.

Animal control removed a neglected dog from the couple’s house

Officials questioned the couple about the unsanitary, bug-infested DeLand home. They said they bought the house the previous year and had called an exterminator to address the cockroach infestation.

However, when asked about the neglected dog and its defecation and urination on the property, the parents stated that they clean their residence “once a week.”

DCF was contacted for follow-up, the authorities revealed. By: UNSPLASH

In the arrest affidavit, the father, Medrano-Perez, offered “no other explanation for the home’s condition other than a full-time work schedule and the inability to keep the bug infestation at bay with the financial resources available to his family currently.”

The schedule for the next court release has not been shared by the officials yet.