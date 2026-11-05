Nicki Minaj faces backlash after MAGA-backed candidates lose big to Democrats in key states

Nicki Minaj faces mockery after Republicans lose midterms. By: MEGA

After previously facing backlash for switching from music to politics, Nicki Minaj is now getting mocked after Democrats won big in the midterm elections.

The rapper spent the entirety of the last year being welcomed into the MAGA circle and campaigning with Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 midterms.

However, now that every Republican candidate she endorsed has been defeated by Democrats, Minaj became an immediate laughingstock on social media.

Nicki Minaj called out by ‘Child’s Play‘ creator after midterm losses

Ahead of the midterm election results, Nicki Minaj shared memes on social media to reach out to voters and urge them to vote red.

Nicki Minaj faces backlash after republicans lose in the midterm elections. By: MEGA

Sharing another of her beloved AI-generated Chucky images, Minaj took to X to post an image of Chucky wearing a pin that says “Vote Red.”

While the rapper has previously shared a lot of Chucky memes, this was the first time her post drew backlash, in the wake of the Democratic win.

Minaj’s post led the creator of the Child’s Play franchise, Don Mancini, to address the meme and call her an “imposter.”

He further wrote, “CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION.”

Minaj shares Chucky memes on X to urge Americans to vote red. By: MEGA

However, Mancini didn’t stop there. He went ahead and shared an image of Chucky with blue hair in a follow-up post.

Unlike Minaj’s AI-generated Chucky memes, Mancini appeared to take a jab at her by clarifying that his post was not AI-generated.

Mike Rogers and John James, backed by Minaj, lost in the midterms

Meanwhile, Don Mancini’s burn comes after Nicki Minaj became a laughing stock as Republican candidates backed by her lost the midterm elections.

Don Mancini mocks Minaj with Chucky post after Democrats win. By: MEGA

In Michigan, the rapper backed two Republican candidates, Mike Rogers and John James, ahead of the November 3 elections.

However, both lost their races to Democratic candidates Abdul El-Sayed and Jocelyn Benson, respectively.

El-Sayed became America’s first Muslim senator, while Benson defeated James for governor in the state of Michigan.

Abdul El-Sayed defeats Nicki Minaj-backed Republican candidate. By: MEGA

Even in deep-red states like Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas, voters switched to blue and chose Democrats for the first time in decades.

This severe loss eventually led the White House to share a post on social media reminding people that Donald Trump is still the president of the U.S.