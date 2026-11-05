Katy Tur says Americans ‘are done with the chaos, cruelty and indifference’ as Trump brags about White House ballroom after midterm results

Donald Trump talked about White House ballroom after midterm results. By: MEGA

As Democrats celebrated their sweeping midterm victory,Donald Trump was busy with his first public event since the results. The U.S. President attended an event where he addressed construction workers in the new White House Ballroom space.

Meanwhile, following the midterm results, Trump faced criticism from MS NOW host Katy Tur, who had covered his 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump highlighted plans for a White House ballroom. By: MEGA

Katy Tur called the midterm results a ‘revolt against Donald Trump‘

During a session with panelists on the show, Tur said, “It’s a revolt against Donald Trump. Not just his policies, but himself.”

The journalist added, “The cruelty, the chaos, the casual indifference to the needs of everyday people… this may be the end of the Trump era, it may be the end. This might be over tonight.”

Katy Tur and husband Tony Dokoupil pictured at White House Correspondents’ Dinner a few years ago. By: MEGA

Donald Trump’s first public event since the midterm results

At Trump’s first public event since the results, he also signed autographs on construction hats. “It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world, ” he said at the event on Wednesday.

The U.S. President continued to discuss the architectural details of the White House ballroom he wants, from the kitchen to the intricacies of the pillars to the chandeliers.

Talking about the pillars, he said, “They’re being carved ​out of beautiful limestone, and they’ll be ⁠Corinthian, Corinthian design, which is considered the creme de la creme.”

Donald Trump also signed autographs on construction hats at the event. By: MEGA

In addition to discussing the pillar design of the Ballroom, Trump also talked in depth about the kitchen details. “The kitchen takes about 30% of the space.”

The U.S. President added that no taxpayer money has been used for the Ballroom, stating, “So there has never been anything built like this, and it’s for the country, and it’s free.”

Trump says no taxpayer money was used to build this ballroom

“You got it free of charge. Thank you very much. And some great patriots have devoted a lot of money, given a lot of money to get it built. And so we didn’t use taxpayers’ money to build this ballroom,” Trump added at the construction event.

He further added that once completed, “it’ll be the best anywhere in the world. You know, when I was in China, we went to the Great Hall. It’s called the Great Hall of China. And it’s incredible. But this is actually larger. This is larger.”

He concluded his speech by saying, “And it will be…it’ll be the most magnificent when you see what we’re doing between the marbles and the bronzes and all of the different things that we’re doing, top of the line, great architects, our top architects.”

Donald Trump shared back-to-back social media posts after the midterm results. By: MEGA

The Ballroom was the center of Trump’s speech at the event. However, on social media, he shared a range of posts, including criticism of Fox News for its coverage of Democrats and a White House PSA stating that Trump is still president.