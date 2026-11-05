‘Chucky has a trans kid and is anti-ICE’: Creator Don Mancini says in response to Minaj’s Republican ‘Vote Red’ graphic

Don Mancini has responded to Nicki Minaj's use of the Chucky doll for a social media post on Election Day. BY: MEGA

Don Mancini has pushed back against Nicki Minaj after the rapper used an AI-generated image of Chucky, the murderous doll from the horror franchise, to promote a Republican voting message on Election Day.

The creator of the Child’s Play franchise made his position clear in a series of posts on X, rejecting the character’s association with the Republican Party.

Minaj shared the graphic on Tuesday, November 3, showing Chucky dressed in a pink suit with a badge that read “Vote Red.”

Minaj has been aligning herself with the Republican Party since 2025. BY: MEGA

She accompanied the image with the caption “HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!!”

Mancini responded directly to the rapper’s post on Wednesday, November 4, writing, “IMPOSTER.”

He followed it with a pointed declaration: “CHUCKY IS PART OF THE BLUE WAVE THAT WILL WASH AWAY ALL THE CORRUPTION.”

In another post, Mancini explained his objection by pointing to the character’s family and political positions.

“Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE,” he wrote.

Don Mancini reminds Nicki Minaj about Chucky’s trans child

Mancini’s reference to Chucky’s child concerns Glen/Glenda, a character introduced in the 2004 film Seed of Chucky.

The character is part of Chucky and Tiffany’s family storyline, which explores gender identity and representation throughout the franchise.

Glen/Glenda is also featured in the television adaptation.

Mancini described Chucky as part of the ‘Blue Wave.’ BY: MEGA

In the Chucky series, the murderous doll discusses having a q**** child with teenage character Jake.

When Jake asks him about his acceptance of his child’s genderfluid identity, Chucky responds, “I’m not a monster, Jake.”

Mancini also shared a photograph of a Chucky doll sporting blue hair instead of its trademark reddish locks.

He accompanied the image with another message directed at Minaj: “Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way!”

Nicki Minaj previously used Chucky in her criticism of Don Lemon

This was not the first time Minaj had brought the horror character into a political disagreement.

In January, the rapper shared an image of Chucky while criticizing journalist Don Lemon over his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Minaj has increasingly aligned herself with President Donald Trump and his political movement over the past year.

Minaj declared herself as President Donald Trump’s ‘number one fan.’ BY: MEGA

Don Mancini created Chucky for the 1988 horror film ‘Child’s Play‘

Mancini introduced Chucky in the 1988 horror film Child’s Play, which established the possessed doll as the franchise’s central antagonist.

The character subsequently appeared in multiple feature films before headlining the television adaptation. It ran for three seasons between 2021 and 2024.

The last Chucky film was a standalone reboot of Child’s Play, released in 2019.

Don Mancini is known for creating the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise. BY: MEGA

The original franchise’s most recent installment was Cult of Chucky (2017).