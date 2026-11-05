Martha Stewart says Craig Melvin’s chocolate spill led to her controversial ‘homeless’ Halloween costume that sparked backlash

Martha Stewart blames Craig Melvin for her Halloween costume backlash. By: MEGA

While Heidi Klum recently made headlines for her unusual Halloween costume as a severed hand, Martha Stewart seemingly sparked backlash over her own outfit.

She posted a since-deleted photo on October 31, wearing ripped jeans, a cream cardigan, and a black knit cap, while holding a placard that read, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

Since posting the image, Stewart has drawn intense criticism, with some people accusing her of mocking homeless people. However, she claims to have a story. In a new interview, she has blamed Craig Melvin for the controversy.

Stewart blames Craig Melvin for Halloween costume debacle

After Martha Stewart’s Halloween costume ruffled some feathers, she blamed Today show co-anchor Craig Melvin for the whole mess.

In a video shared by TMZ, Stewart explained how Melvin spilled chocolate on her outfit, making it appear dirty like that of homeless people.

Martha Stewart faced backlash over her Halloween outfit. By: MEGA

The cookbook author originally spoke about the incident on stage at the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando, Florida, on November 3.

Recalling how Melvin was helping her, she said, “he spilled chocolate all over my sweater, which I was going to wear on Halloween night.”

“So when I picked up the sweater, I said, ‘Oh God, it’s so dirty and I only have 10 minutes to get dressed up for this Halloween party,’ so the easiest costume was to get dressed up as bum,” Stewart explained.

During a separate interview, Stewart again mentioned how Melvin, dressed as Snoop Dogg, was trying to help her decorate a cheesecake when he accidentally spilled chocolate ganache.

Stewart blames Craig Melvin for her Halloween outfit debacle. By: MEGA

“Real Snoop would never do that,” Stewart joked. She continued, “I looked at myself. I said, ‘You really look hungry and homeless.’ So I wrote a sign that said ‘I’m hungry,’ and boy, did that go off.”

Martha Stewart also apologized for her Halloween outfit

However, despite explaining the Halloween costume debacle and blaming Craig Melvin for the mess, Stewart continued to face public criticism.

Stewart tries to explain her Halloween outfit. By: MEGA

Social media users openly accused her of making fun of homeless people, leading Stewart to release a statement saying the costume was meant to “bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness.”

Yet, when things didn’t work in her favor, Stewart eventually apologized on her Instagram account and removed the image. Taking to her social media, she said, “It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up.”

Martha Stewart apologizes for her costume. By: MEGA

“I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry,” the 85-year-old concluded.