Trump reportedly ‘paralyzed into silence’ as Democrats sweep midterms with Melania nowhere to be seen

Melania Trump was absent from the White House when midterm results were announced, reports claimed. By: MEGA

Democrats swept the midterm elections, and while Donald Trump has been posting extensively on social media, he was reportedly “paralyzed into silence” at White House’s East Room on Tuesday.

Melania Trump was reportedly absent from the White House on Tuesday

Trump was accompanied by his close aides in the East Room until 11 p.m. A report cited insiders describing the scene at the White House following the Democrats’ big blue victory. The report also stated that First Lady Melania Trump was absent throughout the evening.

First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly missing from the White House on Tuesday. By: MEGA

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and longtime Trump aide Natalie Harp were photographed at the White House on Tuesday. The insider added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among the first to arrive but left early too.

White House aides said Donald Trump was busy watching Fox News

“He’s watching Fox News, barely uttering a word and paralyzed into silence,” a source close to the President told a publication. “It’s very, very dark in the residence. It’s a dark scene,” the senior White House official added.

Some senior White House officials also commented on the situation. “Tonight would have looked very different without the Iran War. I believe you’ll ultimately see POTUS hold PeteHegseth accountable,” a senior official was quoted as saying.

White House Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, was photographed at the White House. By: MEGA

GOP insiders and key donors reveal behind-the-scenes details

Another insider, a top GOP donor, added, “Rubio is over. Though that’s maybe also true for all Republicans who touched Trump‘s foreign policy.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. President shared a series of posts across social media platforms, particularly on his Truth Social account.

GOP donors and party insiders reveal what happened at the White House. By: MEGA

Among the many social posts shared by Trump, one of them read, “I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Donald Trump shared multiple social media posts slamming Fox News

While a source claimed that Trump was busy watching Fox News that evening, the president shared multiple posts criticizing the network. “The Fox News Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask. Every question is a hit job, and every answer is B*******! This has been going on for years,” read one of the Truth Social posts.

In a follow-up post, the President questioned the network’s ratings. He alleged that the network gave too much airtime to the Democrats.

Donald Trump has been extensively posting on social media. By: MEGA

“Fox News ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats! All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It’s them, not me — My numbers are better than they have ever been,” the President’s second tweet targeting the network read.

White House shares PSA post about Donald Trump still being the President

In addition to Trump, the White House also shared multiple posts after Democrats’ sweeping victory. “PSA: Trump is still your President,” read the post accompanied by the signature Trump caption, “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The White House then shared a series of X and Instagram posts. “President Trump will always be committed to the fight against state led tyranny,” read one of the many social media entries shared on Tuesday alone.