Woman caught on camera taking Halloween candy fired by Alabama restaurant over dishonesty

A restaurant employee, off-duty, was caught on camera taking a lot of candy and later lying about her apology. BY: UNSPLASH

An Alabama restaurant has fired an employee after a video showed her taking most of the Halloween candy that a homeowner had left outside for trick-or-treaters.

The footage, shared by Taylor Wilson, showed two women approaching a bowl of candy outside a house in Alabama.

They took handfuls of treats, leaving little behind for children who might visit later. One of them wore a shirt bearing the logo of Sakana Sushi Bar & Grill, a restaurant in Hoover.

Wilson uploaded the doorbell video showing two women taking most of the candy. (Image for representation purposes only) BY: UNSPLASH

Sakana later confirmed that the woman in their shirt was an employee, although she was off duty when the footage was recorded.

The restaurant responded to the video on social media

Wilson shared the clip on Facebook with a caption criticizing the visitors.

She said “greedy” adults stole almost the entire bowl of candy and left nearly nothing for the children. Wilson labeled the behavior as “pathetic.”

Sakana responded by saying, “We take this matter seriously and want to make it clear that we do not condone any behavior that takes away from children or negatively impacts our community.”

The restaurant said the employee lied to them about her apology. BY: UNSPLASH

The restaurant also said it would address the situation appropriately if someone associated with the business had been involved.

Homeowner disputed employee’s account of apology

After speaking with the employee, a restaurant spokesperson initially said she had returned the candy and apologized to Wilson on Sunday morning, November 1.

That account became a point of dispute when Wilson refuted the claim, saying that the apology had come from the other woman in the video, not the Sakana employee.

Wilson’s clarification prompted the business to review the matter one more time, after which it confirmed that the employee had lied about apologizing to the homeowner.

The incident occurred on October 31, Halloween night. BY: UNSPLASH

Sakana terminated the employee in question

Sakana decided to terminate her employment after determining that she had been dishonest about the follow-up despite being off duty when the incident occurred.

A spokesperson explained the decision, saying, “Lying to us after knowing how important everything is and how important we told her this is to us and to the entire community and we basically told her that she can no longer be working with us anymore.”

The employee took candy which was left out for trick-or-treaters. BY: UNSPLASH

Alabama, being an at-will employment state, allows employers to terminate employees at any time, with or without cause. However, employers cannot fire workers for reasons that violate federal or state laws.