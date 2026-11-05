DNA links long-haul trucker James Richard Clark to 1970s Pennsylvania murders 50 years later, but ‘unfortunately he died,’ police say

Investigator says motive remains unknown after DNA ties deceased truck driver to two Pennsylvania cold case murders. Via PENNSYLVANIA POLICE STATION.

DNA evidence has tied a long-haul trucker named James Richard Clark Sr. to the 1976 killing of Susan Rush and the 1977 killing of Brenda Ritter, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Clark died of natural causes before investigators identified him, so no court will ever hear a case against him. Rush was 21, and Ritter was 18 when they died. Police said one man killed both women, and the cases sat unsolved for close to half a century.

State police lay out the DNA findings

The murders remained unsolved for five decades. By: @PA STATE POLICE TROOP B/FACEBOOK

Cpl. James Petrosky, who supervises the Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit at Troop B, led the news conference, held on November 4. Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh and Criminal Investigation Section Commander Daniel Boyd stood beside him.

Petrosky said the lab work established that a single offender killed both women and that a serial killer had been active in the county during that stretch. Clark left his DNA at both crime scenes, he said.

Analysis at several laboratories, helped along by newer scientific methods, pointed to Clark as a potential suspect, and a second round of DNA testing confirmed the match.

Brenda Ritter was 18 when she was murdered in May 1977. By: PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE

Clark lived in the Washington area when both women died. He was 19 at the time of Rush’s death and 20 when Ritter was killed. Detectives never treated him as a suspect in either case.

He died on July 17, 2023, at 66. Petrosky said investigators do not know whether Clark knew either woman, followed them beforehand, or came across them by chance.

“We don’t know at this point, and unfortunately he died, so we don’t have the opportunity to arrest him and interview him,” he said, adding, “Once a serial killer, always a serial killer. I believe there could potentially be more victims out there.”

How both the victims were found

Rush’s body was discovered concealed inside the trunk of her car on North Avenue. Via: PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE

Rush lived on Duncan Avenue in Washington and worked at G.C. Murphy’s, a store at Washington Mall. She graduated from Washington High School in 1974 and studied at the Pennsylvania Community Beauty Academy, with plans to become a beautician.

She left work on Thanksgiving Eve in 1976, expecting to meet her family at a church service. She never arrived, and relatives reported her missing to Washington police that night.

Her brother found her car along North Avenue the next morning, about a quarter-mile from the mall where she worked, and her body was in the trunk. An autopsy later confirmed she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

For years, Clark was never on the radar of detectives. Via: PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE

Ritter lived in North Strabane Township, graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in 1976, and worked for a construction company in Washington. She left her boyfriend’s house in Chartiers Township at night on May 18, 1977, while a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.

Her mother, Hazel, phoned the boyfriend’s home the next morning and learned Ritter had left the night before. Hazel then reported her missing to North Strabane Township police. Ritter’s Ford Pinto turned up abandoned on Rankin Road in South Strabane Township later that morning.

Observers in a state police helicopter spotted her body that afternoon, while a search party was still being organized. Her body was found with her clothes off. Investigators determined she, too, had been sexually assaulted and strangled.