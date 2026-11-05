Ricki Lake says Rosie O’Donnell was ‘judgy’ about her facelift but changed her mind after losing weight and getting one herself

Ricki Lake revealed Rosie O'Donnell initially questioned her facelift decision. By: MEGA

Ricki Lake revealed that her close friend Rosie O’Donnell initially disapproved of her 2024 facelift.

However, the comedian eventually opted for the same procedure after significant weight loss transformed her appearance.

Ricki Lake recalled Rosie O’Donnell’s initial reaction to her facelift

Ricki Lake recalled Rosie O’Donnell’s earlier objections to cosmetic surgery. By: MEGA

During a recent appearance on The Weekend View, Lake recalled how O’Donnell questioned her decision to undergo plastic surgery.

“She’s my really good friend — we talk all the time — and she was a little judgy. She would admit it,” Lake shared.

She recalled O’Donnell questioning why she needed the procedure and insisting she didn’t need to alter her appearance.

Ricki Lake said Rosie O’Donnell later changed her perspective. By: MEGA

“She’s like, ‘Why do you need it? You don’t need it,'” Lake remembered. However, O’Donnell eventually reconsidered her position after her weight loss left her with excess facial skin. Lake pointed out the irony of her friend’s change of heart and praised the results of her procedure.

“Then, sure enough, she lost a bunch of weight on Mounjaro, and she went and had it done, she looks phenomenal,” Lake said.

Rosie O’Donnell opened up about facelift and weight loss

Rosie O’Donnell lost significant weight with the help of Mounjaro. By: MEGA

O’Donnell previously held strong opinions against cosmetic surgery. In a May 26 Substack essay titled ‘Decisions, Small and Big,’ she admitted that she once viewed facelifts as a betrayal of feminism and the natural aging process.

However, her substantial weight loss changed how she viewed her appearance. O’Donnell revealed that she had lost 50 pounds and struggled with the excess skin that remained.

Rosie O’Donnell defended women’s freedom to choose cosmetic procedures. By: MEGA

“It wasn’t wrinkles — it was gravity,” she wrote, describing how her face changed after the weight loss.

Per her account, she lost more than 60 pounds with Mounjaro before she opted for surgery. She also admitted that the decision triggered a personal conflict about beauty standards, aging and her feminist beliefs.

Her youngest child initially questioned the decision and reminded her that women looked up to her. O’Donnell delayed the procedure for months before she reached a different conclusion.

“If I’m teaching [my child] anything, it can’t be that my body belongs to an idea either. Even a good idea. Even feminism,” she wrote.

So, O’Donnell ultimately chose to undergo surgery because she wanted to feel comfortable with her appearance without losing her identity.