‘Did you check in on Ivanka?’: Kim Kardashian’s ‘Good Morning America’ post sparks mockery as fans point out close ties to Trump family

Fans questioned whether Kardashian had checked in with her friend Ivanka Trump. BY: MEGA

Kim Kardashian faced a wave of online criticism after sharing a post-election message that some social media users interpreted as a celebration of the Democrats’ midterm success. Several even questioned whether she had considered how her close friend Ivanka Trump might feel.

The reality star posted “GOOD MORNING AMERICA” on X on Wednesday, November 4, as she prepared to appear on the ABC program to promote the second season of her Hulu drama, All’s Fair.

The caption was intended to promote her television appearance, but its timing made some followers react very differently.

Fans question Kim Kardashian’s friendship with Ivanka Trump

Kim Kardashian’s ‘Good Morning America’ post drew criticism following the Democrats’ midterm victories. BY: MEGA

One X user wrote, “Do you think she posted this before or after she checked in on her best friend Ivanka?”

Another critic questioned the timing, commenting, “It’s comical how you lack the ability to read the room.”

“You look good but we know you MAGA,” one person claimed, while another shared an older photograph of Kardashian with President Donald Trump, writing, “We didn’t forget, bb.”

The backlash followed Tuesday’s midterm elections, in which Democrats secured victories that shifted control of both chambers of Congress.

Kardashian’s post went viral as critics brought up her longstanding connection to the Trump family.

Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have a history of working together

Kardashian’s connection to Ivanka developed in part through the reality star’s prison reform advocacy. BY: MEGA

Kardashian’s connection to Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, developed in part through the reality star’s prison reform advocacy.

In 2018, Kardashian visited the White House and met with Trump to discuss the case of Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence following a 1996 conviction involving drug dealing and money laundering. Kardashian also met Kushner and later visited the couple’s home in Washington, D.C.

Johnson subsequently received clemency and a full presidential pardon. The relationship has remained a subject of public interest, and Kardashian has previously shared affectionate posts about Ivanka.

Kim Kardashian previously criticized Donald Trump’s presidency

Kardashian has previously expressed reservations about Trump’s presidency. BY: MEGA

Kardashian’s associations with the Trump family have also drawn attention because of comments she made about the president before her prison reform work brought her to the White House.

In an August 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she questioned Trump’s ability to lead the country and suggested her daughter, North West, would do a better job.

“Anyone can run the US better,” Kardashian said then. “My daughter would be better.”

Kardashian was in New York promoting All’s Fair

Kardashian appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ while promoting the second season of ‘All’s Fair.’ BY: MEGA

The post arrived during a busy promotional appearance in New York City. Kardashian was seen supporting the upcoming second season of All’s Fair.

She appeared on Good Morning America wearing an asymmetric peach-toned dress from Rabanne’s Spring 1989 haute couture collection. Her stylist, Law Roach, has been working with her on her recent appearances.