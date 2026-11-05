Thomas Markle Jr. tips off FBI to father’s lockers ‘stuffed to the brim’ with Meghan’s items: ‘I dread to think what they might find’

Thomas Markle Jr. has reportedly given the FBI the locations of two storage units rented by his father. BY: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. has reportedly given the FBI details of two previously undisclosed storage units rented by his father, Thomas Markle Sr., in Los Angeles, amid investigations into alleged child abuse material discovered in properties linked to the 82-year-old.

The Duchess of Sussex’s half-brother claims the units contain Meghan Markle‘s former belongings and boxes of his father’s personal memorabilia.

Thomas Jr. says one unit is filled with Meghan’s belongings

Speaking to The Sun, Thomas Jr., 60, said his father had told him about the units around 15 years ago. He said he had since shared their locations with investigators.

“I dread to think what the FBI might find, especially given what has already been found in the Philippines and Mexico,” he said.

Thomas Jr. was reportedly interviewed by the FBI for two hours and provided investigators with the locations of both units. BY: MEGA

Thomas Jr. claimed his father described the contents of the two units to him around 2011, saying they had been rented for years. “One is stuffed to the brim with Meghan’s old furniture,” he told the publication.

He said the second unit contained boxes of books, photographs, and memorabilia from his father’s Hollywood career, along with items dating back to Meghan’s university days at Northwestern University in Illinois.

Thomas Jr. reportedly spoke with the FBI for two hours and gave investigators the locations of both units.

FBI interest follows discoveries in Mexico and the Philippines

The reported tip-off comes after alleged child abuse material was discovered in a storage unit in Rosarito, Mexico, which had been rented by Thomas Markle Sr. The FBI was alerted soon after. Mexican authorities then raided the property.

In the Philippines, investigators have also reported finding files containing child sexual abuse and exploitation material on devices allegedly belonging to Markle Sr. Police said the material included videos involving male and female minors.

The reported tip-off follows the discovery of alleged child abuse material in a storage unit in Mexico. BY: MEGA

Authorities in Cebu were granted a warrant to examine items recovered from his apartment, including nine mobile phones, hard drives, memory cards and a camera.

Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police said, “We were able to find that there are files consisting of CSEAM [Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material].”

He also said digital forensic analysis was continuing as investigators worked to verify the material.

Thomas Markle denies allegations against him

Markle Sr. has strongly rejected the accusations. He said they are “sick lies” and that he was being set up. He has acknowledged paying for s** in the Philippines but insisted that the encounters involved adult prostitutes.

His son has previously claimed he handed Philippine authorities hundreds of potentially abusive images and videos. The allegations have not resulted in a publicly confirmed conviction.

Philippine police say digital devices linked to Thomas Markle Sr. contained files requiring further forensic examination. BY: MEGA

Markle Sr. is now reportedly living in a Florida care home specializing in dementia care, after moving from the Philippines to the United States in May. He had relocated to the country after the amputation of his lower leg.

Meghan Markle has remained estranged from her father

Meghan has been estranged from her father for years. She is his only child with her mother, Doria Ragland, and has not publicly commented on the latest reported discovery of the Los Angeles storage units.

The Duchess previously said she was “deeply distressed” by the allegations. Police have reportedly advised her not to make further public statements about the investigation.

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father for several years. BY: MEGA

She said in a statement: “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”