‘Watergate-level repudiation’: Ted Cruz says GOP’s midterm losses signal voters’ rejection and warns Americans ‘will be hurt’

Ted Cruz blamed Republican candidates for losing support. By: MEGA

Sen. Ted Cruz described the Republican Party’s crushing midterm defeat as a “Watergate-level repudiation.”

He warned that Americans could suffer if Democrats expanded their political power after the party won across the country.

What Ted Cruz said about GOP’s midterm defeat

Ted Cruz rejected poor voter turnout as an explanation for losses. By: MEGA

Cruz took to X and provided a blunt assessment of why his party collapsed in a lengthy post. “2026 was not simply a blue wave; it was a blue tsunami. It was an a** kicking. It was not simply a bad 2006 midterm election. It was a Watergate-level repudiation,” he wrote.

He further argued that Republicans could not blame poor voter turnout for their defeat. Instead, he pointed to a decisive shift among their traditional supporters.

“When all the votes were counted, the problem wasn’t turnout. Instead, our voters, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents, showed up and voted, and rejected our candidates, voting Democrat instead,” Cruz explained.

Ted Cruz identified Texas as a major example of Republican setbacks. By: MEGA

Cruz singled out Texas in his post, calling it the clearest example of the GOP’s electoral troubles. The state was a Republican stronghold, but Democrats defeated prominent Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Senate hopeful Ken Paxton.

Most importantly, Cruz criticized Republican politicians for their failure to address voters’ biggest concern: the cost of living.

He blamed tariffs for rising prices and criticized the prolonged war with Iran, a notable break with President Donald Trump’s policies.

Ted Cruz criticized Donald Trump’s prolonged war with Iran. By: MEGA

Despite all the criticism, Cruz urged Republicans to rebuild their political coalition rather than abandon their conservative principles.

Democrats’ blue wave sweeps across state legislatures

According to reports, the Democratic Party’s midterm victories extended far beyond Congress. The party also secured hundreds of seats in state legislatures nationwide.

They gained 258 state legislative seats, captured 11 legislative chambers from Republicans and broke GOP supermajorities in 10 states.

Donald Trump faced voter backlash over tariffs and other issues. By: MEGA

We also saw historic political shifts, including Democrats regaining full control of government in Arizona after six decades and, for the first time since the 1990s, in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Trump’s unpopularity keeps growing due to the immigration crackdown, tariffs and the Iran War.