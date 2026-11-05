Kai Trump shuts down all romance rumors, says she is ‘just friends’ with Miami football player Jake Weinberg

Kai Trump dismissed romance rumors surrounding Miami football player Jake Weinberg. By: MEGA and @JAKEWEINBERG_ / INSTAGRAM

Kai Trump has put an end to speculation about her love life after rumors linked her to University of Miami football player Jake Weinberg.

President Donald Trump’s granddaughter reportedly has no romantic connection with the college athlete, despite all the recent chatter about their relationship.

Kai Trump and Jake Weinberg are not dating

Kai is Donald Trump’s granddaughter, attending the University of Miami. By: MEGA

A representative for Kai confirmed that she and Weinberg are “just friends” and are not dating.

The rumors gained traction after the two reportedly appeared at the same restaurant in Palm Beach, Florida. But the apparent coincidence doesn’t signal a budding relationship.

Kai and Weinberg both attend the University of Miami, where she joined the women’s golf team as a freshman in 2026.

Weinberg, meanwhile, plays as a kicker for the Hurricanes after two seasons at Florida State University.

Jake Weinberg attends the same university as Kai Trump. By: @JAKEWEINBERG_ / INSTAGRAM

The romance speculation comes amid a busy period for Kai, who recently faced a setback in her college golf career.

In October, she revealed on Instagram that she had undergone surgery to repair a wrist injury she sustained during her first tournament of the season.

Kai shared a hospital selfie on Instagram and explained that she made the decision after discussions with her family, coaches and athletic training staff.

Kai Trump on why dating can be awkward for her

Kai Trump recently had a wrist injury. By: @KAITRUMP / INSTAGRAM

Although Kai has now put the rumors about Weinberg to rest, she previously expressed the challenges of her dating life.

During a January 2026 appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the teenager admitted that her Secret Service protection can make romantic outings uncomfortable.

“To be honest, it’s really awkward when you’re… going on a date with a guy and they’re two tables behind you. It’s a little weird,” she said.

Kai Trump admitted security agents sometimes followed her on dates. By: MEGA

However, Kai has gradually learned to handle the constant security presence without allowing it to disrupt her personal life.

“I try my best to not let it bother me and I think I’ve learned, especially the past year now … to [know] yes, they’re following me, but also focus and pretend like they’re not there,” she said, adding, “But the first few months, it was tough.”