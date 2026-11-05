Lifetime Actress Natasha Wilson says dog attack left her with ‘permanent, visible and painful scar’ and lost earnings in new lawsuit

The actress frequently shared photos with her dog on Instagram. By: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Natasha Wilson, who has starred in Lifetime movies, sued a fellow dog park visitor, claiming his dog bit her in the face and left her with a “permanent, visible and painful scar.”

The actress named Gregory Marcel in the lawsuit and alleged that his dog, Scruffy, attacked her at the West Hollywood Dog Park on November 7, 2024. Wilson also claimed the injury cost her acting work and asked the court for damages.

Scruffy approached her French bulldog, the lawsuit says

The actress claims the alleged attack left her with a permanent facial scar. By: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Wilson was walking her French bulldog at night when she ran into Marcel and Scruffy, according to the complaint. The filing said Scruffy walked up to the smaller dog and stood over it in an “aggressive and dominant posture.”

She picked up her bulldog, but Scruffy then jumped on her, and she lost her grip on her pet, the lawsuit claimed. The filing did not identify Scruffy’s breed.

Wilson says her injuries affected her ability to pursue acting work. By: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

The park sits at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, where the city runs separate off-leash areas for small and large dogs and lists daily hours of 6 a.m. to midnight. Posted city rules for the off-leash areas require dogs to be licensed and spayed or neutered.

Wilson has frequently shared moments with her dog on Instagram.

The bite and the injuries the complaint lists

The dog kept attacking while Wilson was on the ground, the lawsuit said, and she used her body and hands to cover her dog. “During the attack Scruffy bit Wilson on the face, above her right eyebrow, causing a laceration and bleeding,” it alleges.

Wilson is seeking damages for medical expenses and alleged lost earnings. By: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

“As a result of the incident, Wilson suffered a laceration above her right eyebrow requiring sutures and has been left with a permanent, visible, and painful scar, an altered eyebrow, hair pattern, and impaired movement of the right brow,” the suit reads.

Wilson asked for economic damages, a category that covers medical expenses, wage loss and loss of earning capacity. The complaint said she could not attend her usual occupation after the attack, which it blamed for a “loss of earnings.”

It further adds that the actress has been advised to go through revision surgery to diminish the scar while also receiving further treatment.

Wilson’s acting credits

The actress appeared in 14 episodes of the television series UnREAL. By: @OFFICIALNATASHAWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Wilson played the lead role of Emma Warner in the Lifetime holiday movie Single and Ready to Jingle, which aired as part of the network’s 2022 Christmas lineup.

Edward Ruttle co-starred as Connor, and his earlier Lifetime movies included Christmas Lost and Found and No Time Like Christmas. She appeared as Rebecca in the 2023 romantic comedy The Best Version of Love, opposite Preston Vanderslice.

She has also starred as Ellie in Her Study of a Killer, Sofia in Trust in Love, Brandi in Crazy, Rich and Deadly and Sarah in Crimson Point.