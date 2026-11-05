Kimberly Guilfoyle still believes she can help Donald Trump, yet ‘no one’s taking her calls’ after being told to ‘stay away’

Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly hoped to regain Donald Trump's trust. By: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle still believes she has something valuable to offer Donald Trump. However, the president seems uninterested in hearing her out.

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s attempt to reconnect with Trump has hit a wall

Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly angling for Press Secretary role. Via: MEGA

A celebrity insider reports that Guilfoyle remains convinced her political experience and years of loyalty make her an asset to the Trump administration.

However, insiders claim the president has no intention of reopening that door, despite her repeated attempts to reach him.

“Kimberly genuinely believes she can help. She thinks she knows Trump better than almost anyone, understands the MAGA movement and could be an asset when things get tough,” a source said.

The insider also claimed Guilfoyle considers herself a strong candidate for the White House press secretary role. However, her confidence reportedly contrasts with Trump’s apparent reluctance to restore their relationship.

Kimberly Guilfoyle quietly departed Athens. By: MEGA

“She thinks her loyalty should count for everything,” the informant added. “She still sees herself as part of the inner circle, but Donald isn’t exactly rushing to welcome her back.”

Moreover, her repeated efforts to contact Trump have failed, and another source said she even called his personal cellphone, but he didn’t respond.

In an October 13 interaction with reporters, Trump said, “No, she wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s quiet exit from Athens

Kimberly Guilfoyle believed her political experience could help Donald Trump. By: MEGA

Guilfoyle reportedly left Athens aboard a commercial flight before dawn on Friday, October 30. She reportedly chose an early departure to avoid unwanted encounters.

Sources say she headed to Miami, but her long-term plans remain unclear. She may have to split her time between the United States and Europe until the controversy surrounding her name ends.

Kimberly Guilfoyle considered herself for the White House press secretary role. By: MEGA

Her departure followed the White House’s October 13 request that she resign, and it came after The Wall Street Journal’s allegations about her conduct before and during her ambassador appointment.

Guilfoyle denied the accusations and vowed to defend her reputation, possibly on Fox News after the U.S. midterm elections, to present her side of the story.