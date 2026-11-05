Prince William and Prince Harry unite in spirit for late mother’s charity, sending separate notes to global winners

Harry and William have separately supported the Diana Award through messages and appearances. By: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry each wrote to the winners of the 2026 Diana Award with words of appreciation and encouragement, but the two letters arrived separately.

The Prince of Wales, 44, and the Duke of Sussex, 42, congratulated 198 young people honored at the charity’s virtual ceremony on Wednesday, November 4. The messages were emailed, and every recipient received one note from each prince.

India, Nigeria, and the United States led the winner count

The princes have continued recognizing young humanitarian workers through their mother’s charity. By: MEGA

The class spanned 44 countries. India produced the largest group, with 49 winners, followed by Nigeria with 25 and the United States with 23, accounting for 97 of the 198 recipients.

Nine countries had their first Diana Award winners this year, including Ukraine and Mongolia. Dr. Tessy Ojo CBE, the charity’s chief executive, said the class proved that “the desire to make a difference is universal.”

Eligibility required candidates to be aged 9 to 25 and to have completed at least 12 months of activity that changed lives for others, often in the face of adversity.

The charity described the award as the most prestigious accolade a young person could receive for social action or humanitarian work. Winners also received an invitation to Althorp House, the Spencer family estate where Diana grew up.

Harry spoke in 2020, and William wrote in 2022

Diana died in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997. By: MEGA

The brothers had previously divided Diana Award duties. Harry addressed 184 recipients at the July 2020 virtual ceremony, aiming his message at young people fighting racism and injustice.

He told the group he was “so incredibly proud to be part of these awards,” and said Diana would have stood in their corner. “You are all doing such incredible work. At a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you to make a positive mark on the world.”

Two years later, William wrote to 180 changemakers from 29 countries on Kensington Palace stationery carrying his W cipher, telling them they were “the personification of my mother’s legacy.”

“I know she would be so proud of you all. I believe there’s no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognizing incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them,” he went on.

William spoke in London while Harry joined by video in 2024

William and Harry were 15 and 12 when their mother died. By: MEGA

The March 2024 Diana Legacy Award ceremony put the brothers on opposite sides of the Atlantic. William delivered his speech at London’s Science Museum, describing many of the recipients as driven by “courage, compassion and commitment.”

He also said Diana’s legacy shaped the work he and his wife, Catherine, pursued together. Harry joined by live video link from California after William had left the building and thanked the organizers for protecting his mother’s legacy.

Harry marked the charity’s 25th anniversary in September by joining a panel beside Ojo at the Concordia Global Summit in New York with two Legacy Award recipients, Christina Williams of Jamaica and Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang of Indonesia.

Their last joint engagement dated to 2021

The Sussexes relocated to Southern California after leaving their royal responsibilities. By: MEGA

The brothers unveiled a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace that July, on what would have been her 60th birthday. They stood together again in September 2022, when both couples viewed floral tributes outside Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth II died.

However, they remained distant at her funeral. Tensions rose after Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to Southern California.