Taylor Swift is said to be ‘genuinely anxious’ amid backlash accusing her of politician-like behavior in awards campaign

Swift has been campaigning for an Oscar for 'I Knew It I Knew You.' By: MEGA

Taylor Swift spent a Sunday in Manhattan courting Oscar voters, and her strategy as she worked around the room drew comparisons to a candidate on the campaign trail.

The criticism surfaced alongside a claim from insiders who said the singer was “genuinely anxious” about how the public viewed her.

The 36-year-old attended an all-guild screening and Q&A of Toy Story 5 on November 1 as part of her push for a first Academy Award nomination in the Best Original Song category for “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Nominations arrive in January 2027.

What the insider claimed about her mood

She included the Toy Story 5 track in a piano medley at the Grammy Museum in August. By: MEGA

A source said Swift noticed a shift in fans’ reactions and believed audiences were tiring of her. The insider pointed to the wedding, her marriage to Travis Kelce, and the nonstop attention surrounding both.

Much of that anxiety came from the reception her single “Patient Zero” got, as users across every social media platform criticized the turn her music has taken.

“Taylor can feel the backlash,” an insider said. “She knows there’s fatigue. The wedding, Travis, the nonstop attention – she’s genuinely anxious about how people will respond. Taylor used to feel untouchable. Now she feels like she has something to prove. This comeback matters.”

A Sunday screening in Manhattan

Swift began re-recording her first six albums in 2021 following her masters dispute. By: MEGA

The event took place at Disney’s New York headquarters and drew more than 200 guild members and Critics Choice voters. Swift opened by joking that the screening landed the morning after Halloween and thanked attendees for bringing children.

She and Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton then took questions for roughly 30 minutes, wrapping at 12:17 p.m. Afterward, Swift stayed to greet every attendee, signing autographs and posing for selfies while her publicist, Tree Paine, handled the photos.

A source spoke about her attendance, saying, “She was just adorable with the little kids, hugging each of them.”

Swift wrote and produced I Knew It, I Knew You with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. By: MEGA

The Grammy winner has been deeply involved in the film’s events, which is rare for someone who has contributed only a song to a project. Her involvement included live performances and press tours, among others.

She also recently made an appearance at the Academy Museum Gala, where she performed her song “The Fate of Ophelia” for the first time. Swift has performed songs for movies before, but none came with a campaign as strong as this one.

What Swift told the voters

Swift has previously contributed original songs to The Hunger Games and Where the Crawdads Sing. By: MEGA

Swift tied the film’s story of female friendship to her own life, saying she and her best friend since Hendersonville High School, Abigail AndersonBerard, still slip into Napoleon Dynamite voices when they talk. “It’s something our husbands have to put up with,” she said.

She also explained how the project nearly slipped away. Swift hesitated over the offer at first, because of her Eras Tour schedule. “I was repeatedly asking, ‘I know that it took me a couple months to come back to this project. Be honest: Did you guys replace me?'” she added.

“‘I don’t want to kick somebody off of this project that you reached out to after [me].’ ‘I understand, but I’m not in the business of doing that.’”

Stanton, it turned out, never lined up a backup. “I got choked up when I heard it,” he recalled, listening to “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the first time a few days after Swift finished it.

“The only other time I’ve heard a song that just dropped from thin air and was perfect was when Randy Newman came in and played ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ on piano.”