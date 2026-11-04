Kathy Hochul wins New York reelection against Bruce Blakeman and declares ‘this is how we take back our country’ as a rallying cry

Kathy Hochul defeats Bruce Blakeman in New York. BY: MEGA

Kathy Hochul has been re-elected as New York governor, defeating Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman and using her victory speech to send a message to President Donald Trump.

Speaking to supporters in Manhattan Tuesday night, the Democrat declared, “This is how we take back our country.”

The Associated Press declared Hochul the winner when polls closed at 9 p.m., as she established a strong lead over the Nassau County executive. By 10:42 p.m., she led 62 percent to 38 percent with 70 percent of votes counted. This victory secures her a second full four-year term.

Hochul takes aim at Trump during victory speech

Hochul declared, ‘This is how we take back our country,’ during her victory speech. BY: MEGA

Hochul did not hold back when addressing the president after her win. She directly referenced his suggestion that voters should treat the gubernatorial race as though he were on the ballot.

“He told New Yorkers to pretend he was on the ballot. Well, Mr. President, you got your wish!” she told the crowd, per the New York Post.

She had taken the stage shortly after 10:30 p.m. to Kelly Clarkson‘s “Stronger.”

“Thank you for once again putting your trust in me,” she said. “Serving as your governor has been a privilege of a lifetime and I will never, ever, ever take your faith for granted.”

Zohran Mamdani celebrates Hochul’s re-election

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was among the prominent Democrats to celebrate the result. He had campaigned along with Hochul during the final days of the race.

He praised the governor at the party’s election-night gathering, saying, “She has embraced new ideas.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised Hochul after campaigning with her in the final days of the race. BY: MEGA

“She is navigating lawlessness for mass federal agents intent on rolling back our rights,” he said, before taking aim at what he described as “cruel budget cuts to Medicaid and SNAP by Republicans who only care about making the rich richer.”

Hochul thanked the mayor for his support, saying he had brought “a whole new energy to New York City.”

Bruce Blakeman concedes after falling behind

Blakeman, who had received Trump’s endorsement, acknowledged the defeat at his election-night gathering on Long Island. He said he had called Hochul to congratulate her.

“Tonight wasn’t the result that we all wanted,” he told supporters. He also said he had told the governor, “She ran a great race.”

Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman conceded defeat after falling behind Hochul on Election Night. BY: MEGA

“You win some, you lose some. The fact of the matter is that now we pull together, we move forward,” he said.

The Republican had campaigned on concerns over New York’s high cost of living, energy policies and immigration. He also signed a pledge opposing new taxes and challenged Hochul to make the same commitment.

Hochul faces pressure over taxes and affordability

The governor’s victory does not settle the policy disagreements within her own party. Mamdani and other members of the Democratic Socialists of America are expected to push for higher taxes on wealthy New Yorkers when the next legislative session begins in January.

Hochul’s second full term is expected to bring renewed pressure over taxes and affordability. BY: MEGA

Hochul had centered her campaign on affordability, promoting measures including rebate payments, free school meals and childcare subsidies. She also backed a temporary pause on new large-scale data centers and sanctuary-state measures opposing federal immigration enforcement.

Her relationship with Mamdani has become an important part of the political landscape after she endorsed him during last year’s mayoral contest.