Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Marriage Faces ‘Real Pressure’ as ‘Exposed Cracks’ Worsen Their Situation, Hollywood Insider says

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are reportedly facing growing marital difficulties. By: MEGA

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s marriage faces more serious trouble than they’ve publicly acknowledged.

After nearly two decades together, the actors have built a reputation for their candid discussions about marriage.

However, a new report from entertainment journalist Rob Shuter suggests their latest admissions may point to deeper problems behind closed doors.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s marriage is under pressure

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are raising two daughters. By: MEGA

Shuter has cited an insider who claimed the couple’s marital difficulties have reached a more serious stage than their public comments suggest.

“Things are much worse than they’re letting on. They know people are paying attention, and there is a feeling they need to get ahead of the conversation before someone else tells the story,” the source alleged.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have parenting disagreements. By: MEGA

The insider also pointed to the couple’s parenting disagreements as a significant source of tension. These pressures are said to be exposing weaknesses in the couple’s relationship and affecting both actors.

“They have built a brand around being brutally honest about marriage, but there is a difference between joking about domestic arguments and admitting your relationship is under real pressure,” the informant explained. “Parenting has exposed cracks, and it is taking a toll on both of them.”

What Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have said about their marriage

Dax Shepard revealed arguments sometimes remained unresolved for days. By: MEGA

The couple has also spoken openly about their struggles in recent podcast appearances.

During the October 28 episode of Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, he admitted that disagreements over their daughters sometimes remain unresolved for days because the pair struggle to find time alone for difficult conversations.

He further revealed that they sometimes postpone discussions until they have enough privacy away from their children.

Shepard also acknowledged that puberty has introduced a new source of stress into their family dynamic.

Kristen Bell admitted she cries weekly. By: MEGA

“We have two children, and they are going through puberty, and that stressor…it throws the whole dynamic into a new zone that you have to figure out,” he stated.

Bell has also offered her own candid account of what marriage and motherhood demand of her. In a recent interview, she admitted that her public image does not reflect what she experiences at home.

“It’s hard. Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me,” she said. “It’s brutal. I cry weekly.”