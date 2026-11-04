‘He’s so strong’: Former 007 Pierce Brosnan backs Callum Turner as search for next James Bond heats up

Pierce Brosnan has praised Callum Turner as speculation over the next James Bond continues. BY: MEGA

Pierce Brosnan has thrown his support behind Callum Turner as speculation over who will inherit the James Bond role continues to build.

The former 007 also made clear that he would be happy to see any of the remaining contenders take on the iconic spy.

Brosnan praises Turner as a strong Bond contender

“All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire,” he said in an interview published on Tuesday. “Callum Turner is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong.”

Turner is reportedly among the actors who have reached the final stage of the casting process, with the search for Daniel Craig‘s successor drawing attention from across the film industry.

Brosnan described Turner as ‘so strong’ after having worked with the actor. BY: MEGA

Brosnan did not name Turner as his outright favorite. He also praised the other actors still in the running. “They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film,” Brosnan said. “They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men.”

“Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage,” Brosnan continued. “It’s hard to tell who it would be, but I eagerly await to hear the news and the celebration of the next James Bond.”

Callum Turner reportedly among final four actors tested

Turner’s name has gained traction following reports that he was among four performers invited for final screen tests for the next Bond film.

According to TheWrap, the group included Turner, Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, and an unnamed performer.

Turner is reportedly among the final four performers tested for the 007 role. BY: MEGA

The casting process is being handled by Amazon, which now oversees the franchise’s creative direction.

Brosnan’s backing carries weight given his own history with the franchise, having played James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002.

Gary Oldman previously backed Lowden for 007

Apart from Brosnan, Gary Oldman previously expressed hope that his co-star in Apple TV+’s Slow Horses would land the part.

Speaking to Canada’s Global News in September, Oldman suggested the decision had already been made, though no official announcement had been made.

Gary Oldman has previously expressed support for his ‘Slow Horses’ co-star Jack Lowden. BY: MEGA

“It’s been rumored that he’s on the shortlist,” he said. “We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”

Denis Villeneuve prepares to lead Bond’s next chapter

The upcoming film will mark the first James Bond installment since longtime franchise stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson ceded full creative control to Amazon MGM Studios. The pair remain co-owners of the franchise.

Denis Villeneuve, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind Dune, has been appointed to direct the 26th Bond film, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay.

Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007 was in 2021’s No Time to Die. BY: MEGA

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman have also been brought on to oversee the next chapter of the spy franchise, which will follow Daniel Craig‘s final appearance as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die.