Bride-to-be thought it was a pre-wedding prank. Then 15 armed police surrounded their home at midnight: ‘Am I about to marry a killer?’

The TikTok creator initially believed the midnight police raid was an elaborate prank. By: @SABRIDIGENN/TIKTOK

A TikTok creator woke up at midnight to the sound of a megaphone, one week before her wedding. Armed police had surrounded the apartment she shared with her fiancé, and officers were ordering him to come outside with his hands raised.

She shared the account in a two-part TikTok series that gathered comments from people who shared their own advice about the incident. The post has now gone viral.

How the events unfolded

Sabri counted about 15 officers carrying rifles and shields and wearing helmets. By: @SABRIDIGENN/TIKTOK

According to the video, her fiancé is a police officer, and she told viewers her reaction was, “This must be a prank.” Then she saw 15 officers in helmets, carrying shields and rifles. “Am I about to marry a killer?” she remembered asking herself.

“Am I about to watch my future, soon-to-be husband get unalived? Are they just gonna take him and leave me here confused?”

Officers shouted at her fiancé to raise his hands higher, get on the floor, and turn around. The megaphone called her name next. Like her fiancé, she was told to walk out with her hands up.

She said guns were pointed at her before she was made to sit on the ground while officers moved through the apartment. The questions came quickly: who lived there, how long she’d been there, and who had been there before her.

A panic attack, then an apology

Her fiancé eventually told officers that he was also a police officer. By: @SABRIDIGENN/TIKTOK

Sabri described the moment as a full panic attack. Her fiancé then told the officers he was also a police officer, and the mood changed instantly. The officers lowered their weapons and told the couple they had the wrong people.

“All of a sudden it felt like I was in a movie and they went, ‘Cut,'” Sabri added. “And all of the people with their guns just put them down, and they were like, ‘Oh, sorry. That was [the] wrong person.'”

The 911 call behind the raid

An unidentified caller allegedly claimed to have killed their father before threatening suicide. By: @SABRIDIGENN/TIKTOK

Sabri said an unidentified person phoned 911 from a fake number and claimed to have killed their father and planned to take their own life. She said the caller also made noises suggesting a weapon was present. Police acted on the threat after the caller gave out her address.

She also said she believed officers should have stopped once they realized the names did not match the call. She suggested the call could have been flagged as fake before teams were sent, or that someone could have checked who actually lived at the address first.

How swatting works

Swatting is illegal in the U.S. By: UNSPLASH

The FBI describes swatting as a hoax 911 call meant to draw a law enforcement response, usually from a SWAT team. Callers use technology that makes the call appear to come from the victim’s phone. The bureau says operators often find them credible enough to believe.

Motives range from revenge to pranks. The Department of Homeland Security says hoax reports tend to target schools, government buildings, places of worship, businesses, and prominent figures, including celebrities.