Christa Pike’s lawyers warned rare cancer would make lethal injection ‘outright torture’ before execution team struggled with IV lines

Christa Pike's lawyers raised concerns about the risks of lethal injection months before her failed execution. BY: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA

Christa Pike‘s lawyers warned that her medical conditions could make a lethal injection feel like “outright torture” nearly nine months before she survived a botched execution in Tennessee.

In a January 2026 court filing, her attorneys raised concerns about a rare blood disorder, potentially dangerous complications, and her history of difficulties with needles and blood draws.

Pike’s lawyers raised concerns over rare blood cancer

The complaint, submitted on January 8, challenged the planned execution on constitutional grounds, arguing that carrying it out could violate Pike’s rights under the First, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.

Pike’s legal team said her rare blood disorder could increase the risk of dangerous complications. BY: TDOC

Her attorneys warned that administering the lethal injection could cause “unnecessary and superadded pain and suffering, terror, and disgrace.”

The filing, obtained by an outlet, disclosed that Pike likely suffers from myeloproliferative disorder, a rare form of blood cancer associated with an unusually high platelet count.

Pike’s lawyers warned about severe complications during execution

Her attorneys also highlighted her history of difficult blood draws and needle insertions. BY: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

Her lawyers said her platelet levels were significantly elevated and pointed to thrombocytosis.

They argued that the condition could increase her chances of developing severe pulmonary edema during the execution. The complication involves fluid accumulating in the lungs.

“A pulmonary edema is not simply painful or uncomfortable; it can create a sense of suffocating or drowning that has been likened by experts to the sensation intentionally induced by the practice of waterboarding—an unambiguous form of outright torture,” one of Pike’s lawyers wrote.

Attorneys warned about problems accessing her veins

The complaint also highlighted Pike’s history of difficulties with blood draws and needle insertion.

According to her legal team, prison medical staff already relied on a butterfly needle when drawing her blood. Her attorneys argued that the same equipment should be considered as an alternative during the execution.

Execution personnel reportedly struggled to establish IV lines during the September 30 procedure. BY: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE

The filing described the butterfly needle as “a feasible and readily implemented alternative” that could significantly reduce the risk of “unnecessary pain and suffering.”

Her lawyers also questioned Tennessee’s updated execution protocol, specifically its failure to guarantee immediate telephone access for legal counsel before and during the procedure.

They argued that being able to contact the courts without delay would be essential if complications arose during the execution.

Execution team reportedly struggled to establish IV lines

The difficulties Pike’s lawyers had flagged months earlier became relevant during the September 30 execution, when staff reportedly struggled to secure working IV access before the lethal drugs were administered.

Pike was returned to a Nashville prison after spending 10 days in hospital, while her lawyers challenged her solitary confinement. BY: TDOC

Pike survived after two rounds of the execution drugs failed to kill her. The procedure was subsequently abandoned, and she was taken to hospital.

She spent 10 days receiving medical treatment before being returned to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville. Her attorneys have since challenged her solitary confinement and filed an emergency motion seeking changes to her conditions of confinement.