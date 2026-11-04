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Russell Brand’s Lawyer Says Comedian ‘Was Only Seeking Adoration’ as Jury Now Deliberates Trial Charges in Sexual Abuse Case
By Morning Honey Staff,3 days ago
Russell Brand’s defense lawyer has offered a striking explanation for the comedian’s past behavior.
The 51-year-old entertainer has been accused by six women of offenses between 1999 and 2009. He is now facing three counts of r***, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.
Brand has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges and maintained that all encounters were consensual.
Russell Brand’s lawyer defends comedian’s actions
During his closing arguments at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, Brand’s lead defense lawyer, Ian Winter, challenged the allegations’ credibility. He reportedly questioned the circumstances in which the six women came forward.
Winter argued that Channel 4’s Dispatches documentary and the accompanying Sunday Times investigation in 2023 influenced the complainants’ decisions to approach authorities.
Moreover, he accused the journalists behind the reports of having “poisoned the well of justice.” Winter further questioned why the women did not report the incidents earlier and highlighted that none of the complainants who accused the comedian of assault had “resisted or screamed or even tried to leave.”
Winter acknowledged Brand’s promiscuous past but insisted that his sexual history did not establish criminal behavior.
“Living a highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful however morally distasteful you may find it… Even being manipulative in the pursuit of consensual s** is completely lawful,” he told the jury.
He described Brand as someone who “was only seeking adoration” and “approval,” arguing that his behavior after the alleged assaults suggested he believed the women had consented.
Russell Brand trial jury begins deliberations on verdict
After three weeks of testimony and evidence, the case has reached its final stage. According to reports, the jury began its deliberations on Tuesday, November 3, and was instructed to reach a unanimous verdict on several charges.
Brand told the court during his testimony that he had been “obsessed” with s** in the past but insisted that he never engaged in non-consensual activity.
He also admitted that he had used his fame to “facilitate sexual access” but said he now considered that behavior wrong.
His wife, Laura, also testified in his defense last week. She described him as a “caring and kind, wonderful father” to their three children.