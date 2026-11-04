Hailey Bieber reveals ‘lonely journey’ with severe PMDD after birth of son Jack Blues, says conversation helps

Bieber has been candid about her journey as a mother. By: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Hailey Bieber said she was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder after the birth of her son, Jack Blues, a condition she said had received little attention from researchers and public discussion.

The Rhode founder spoke about the experience, sharing the struggles she faced and what helped. Bieber gave birth to Jack in August 2024.

Bieber opens up on her PMDD diagnosis

She has previously revealed that the pregnancy was a surprise. By: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Her comments came as Rhode, which e.l.f. Beauty bought in 2025, pledged $5 million to the Foundation for Women’s Health, a nonprofit research fund.

“After I had my son, I struggled with [PMDD] a bit, and there’s just not a lot of conversation or research around it,” the model said. “Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone.”

She added: “When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and [talk] about the things we’re dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey.”

She went on to talk about what draws her to women’s health, saying, “I have a sister who struggles with PMOS [polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, formerly known as PCOS].”

Hailey first discussed PMDD on a podcast in March

Hailey shares Jack Blues with Justin Bieber. By: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Bieber had addressed the diagnosis earlier, on the March episode of the podcast “SHE MD” with hosts Mary Alice Haney and Dr. Thais Aliabadi.

She said the diagnosis came months after Jack’s birth. In the week before her period, her thoughts swirled, and she described wondering, “Why does it feel like my whole entire life is going to end?” Everything felt normal again once her period started, she added.

“It disrupted my work, relationships, and social life. It is cyclic. It sucks. It is also dangerous, and it should be taken seriously,” she went on, further saying postpartum “is a full year for hormones to normalize and for the body to recover.”

Supplements and other options discussed

Jack Blues is now 2 years old. By: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Bieber said she used supplements and found some inflammation-focused options helpful, citing quercetin and DIM as examples. She also explored antihistamines and shared her own theory that histamine intolerance might connect to PMDD for some people.

She also added that she went through pelvic floor therapy: “I cannot overstate this. Pelvic floor therapy helped me. I did pelvic floor therapy during pregnancy and after. It is one of the first things I recommend.”

A mini-stroke at 25 and a uterine septum

Rhode pledged $5 million over three years to the Foundation for Women’s Health. By: MEGA

Before pregnancy, Bieber said she had a transient ischemic attack, or mini-stroke, just before turning 25. Her right arm went numb, her speech failed, and the right side of her face drooped.

Scans showed a tiny affected area in the part of the brain that controls speech, and because her symptoms cleared quickly, she did not need clot-busting medication.

Talking about the incident on Jake Shane‘s “Therapuss” podcast, she said: “I think that situation made me a little bit extra hyper aware of my body, a little bit more nervous about things and staying on top of them.

“I’ve just always been really focused and fascinated on health, and it was also kind of what led me to want to do Rhode. My obsession with skincare also comes from my obsession with medicine.”