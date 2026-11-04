Ilhan Omar secures seat with 76 percent of vote despite Republican attacks over ‘sham’ marriage claims and federal scrutiny

Ilhan Omar secured re-election in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District with 76 percent of the vote. BY: MEGA

Ilhan Omar has won another term representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, taking 76 percent of the vote despite a campaign overshadowed by Republican attacks, renewed allegations surrounding her 2009 marriage and a federal investigation that saw agents search her Washington home weeks before Election Day.

The Associated Press called the race for the Democratic congresswoman shortly after midnight. With 94 percent of ballots counted, Republican challenger John Nagel was trailing by 16 percent.

Omar wins another term despite renewed marriage allegations

Omar has represented the Minneapolis-area district since 2019. Her win had been widely expected, with a forecast from The Hill and Decision DeskHQ giving her a 99 percent chance of victory on October 29.

Omar has repeatedly denied allegations surrounding her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. BY: MEGA

The election unfolded amid renewed attention on claims that Omar married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom critics have alleged is her brother, in 2009 to help him obtain U.S. immigration status.

Omar has repeatedly rejected the allegations. They have resurfaced amid scrutiny of Omar’s personal history. The Justice Department investigation has added to the controversy.

Federal agents searched Omar’s Washington, D.C., residence on October 12. The investigation reportedly concerns questions about immigration paperwork, while reports have also linked the scrutiny to her past marriage.

Republican challenger John Nagel campaigned on fraud

Nagel, a retired Minnesota state trooper with 30 years of law enforcement experience, made government accountability central to his challenge to Omar.

His campaign focused on alleged misuse of taxpayer money in Minnesota, tougher border enforcement, and support for law enforcement. He also sought to tap into voter frustration over the state’s political leadership.

Federal agents searched Omar’s Washington, DC, home on October 12 as part of an investigation. BY: MEGA

Omar’s campaign centered on different priorities, including higher wages, affordable housing, access to healthcare, immigrant rights, and student debt relief.

The congresswoman has also remained a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump.

Minnesota district remains a stronghold for Democrats

Omar’s commanding lead reflects the political makeup of the district she represents. The Minneapolis-area district has a Cook Partisan Voting Index score of D+30, indicating its strong Democratic lean.

Omar’s district includes Minneapolis and has a strong Democratic voting history. BY: MEGA

It was a major factor in expectations that she would retain her seat, despite Republicans trying to make the state’s fraud controversies central to the race.

Omar returns to Congress as Trump addresses Republican election losses

The investigation became a major talking point in the campaign’s closing stretch after investigators searched Omar’s home. The timing drew attention because it came only weeks before voters went to the polls.

Omar returns to Congress as Trump blames Iran war for Republican losses. BY: MEGA

Trump maintained that Republicans would have won in a landslide if he had been on the ballot. In post-election interviews, he pointed to candidate selection and the Iran war as reasons for the party’s poor performance.

The result also means Omar will return to Congress following an election night that saw Democrats flip the House and Senate.